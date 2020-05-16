7-year-old boy recovers from pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – As a mother, like many other parents, I am concerned about Covid-19. Until recently, the virus did not seem to have a great effect on children. Now the CDC says there is a recently recognized condition in the pediatric population, related to Covid-19.

%MINIFYHTML579de9d3ae40bb0b5d07adda788efcba15%

"I thought maybe it was just a stomach problem," said Hannah Peck, whose son had pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome.

Peck says everything went well with his healthy 7-year-old son, Levi, until Saturday, May 2.

"He woke up early in the morning, was vomiting, checked his temperature, and had a high fever," said Peck.

She said these symptoms, as well as red eyes and red, chapped lips, persisted with Levi for four days. After a call to her doctor, she took Levi to the hospital where they examined him for Covid-19.

"All three tested negative, they didn't have Covid," said Peck.

But Levi tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies, which means he had the virus at some point. After Levi developed severe abdominal pain and his blood pressure dropped while at Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital, he was transported to the pediatric ICU, where doctors confirmed that he was experiencing pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome.

%MINIFYHTML579de9d3ae40bb0b5d07adda788efcba16%

"He had lungs, he had a heart and he had an intestine, so he has more than two organ systems, he had very high markers of inflammation," said Dr. Bishara Freij, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Beaumont Royal Oak.

Freij says this newly discovered syndrome has been seen in 20 other children in Michigan with four cases in his hospital. The CDC released information on the syndrome Thursday, saying the disease may be related to Covid-19.

Doctors say it mimics Kawasaki disease, with the exception of a few different symptoms.

"We are seeing a lot of gastrointestinal, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, so that's a red flag," Freij said.

Freij says parents should be concerned but not panic and seek medical attention if their child experiences this along with a high fever that persists for more than three days.

Levi spent eight days in the hospital and is now recovering at home.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related