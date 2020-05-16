6ix9ine threatens to expose fellow rappers who tease, teases Snoop Dogg

Instagram / WENN

For starters, the rapper from & # 39; Gooba & # 39; He will apparently expose Snoop for allegedly cooperating with the police while trolling & # 39; What's my name? & # 39; Hitmaker on Instagram.

6ix9ine a.k.a. Tekashi69 refuses to go down alone. After being criticized by people in the hip-hop community for betraying his former gang members, the New York City artist is now threatening to throw other rappers under the bus for allegedly stealing.

On Friday, May 15, the 24-year-old star asked about his fans' opinions on whether he should expose other rappers who make fun of him or not. "Should I tell you what the rappers spotted," he posted on Instagram Stories, letting his followers vote "yes" or "no." Claiming that he has information about it, he added boastfully: "Because they told me EVERYTHING."

Around the same time, 6ix9ine posted a video of him enjoying his movie on Friday night. In the clip, he is seen eating some food while watching an old interview in which Suge Knight accused Snoop dogg of being a police informant.

Hinting that he will go to Snoop first if faced with a threat, he also commented below on The Shade Room's post about his story, "@snoopdogg hey sir, let's talk."

He didn't tease the veteran rap star, he kept trolling the Long Beach native as he posted a screenshot of the Google search result listing the age of the "Gin & Juice" spitter as 48. "They were wrong, weren't they? ? " she wrote, adding numerous face emojis with tears of joy.

Putting aside his threat against rappers, 6ix9ine criticized Billboard the same day for allegedly tampering with the Hot 100 list and preventing his new song "Gooba" from reaching number 1. In a video, he showed an email that was allegedly sent to a major record tag on Thursday, alerting them to the top five that included their single at number 2 below Doja Cat"Say that" at number 1.

Billboard later sent another email Thursday night with some changes to the list. The new email supposedly had Ariana Grande and Justin BieberThe last collaboration of "Stuck With U" rose from No. 5 to No. 1, which led him to question the validity of the number ", [Grande and Bieber] went from fifth place to first place out of nowhere. & # 39; Gooba & # 39; never jumps to No. 1, but Ariana jumps from No. 5 to No. 1? "He also noted that Billboard promoted signed physical copies of the single" Stuck With U "in a tweet.