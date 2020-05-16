6ix9ine blows up the billboard for allegedly tampering with the Hot 100 Chart

Instagram

The Brooklyn rapper has taken to his Instagram account to share a video of him pointing out evidence that Billboard is playing & # 39; favorites & # 39; and is being & # 39; paid by number 1 & # 39 ;.

6ix9ine a.k.a. Tekashi69 is calling Billboard. The hit maker of "Gooba" accuses Billboard for deliberately tricking him off the Hot 100 chart by manipulating him since his new single fails to reach # 1.

On Friday, May 15, the Brooklyn rapper went to his Instagram account to share a video of him pointing out evidence that Billboard was playing "favorites." In the clip, he showed an email that was allegedly sent to major labels on Thursday.

The email had Doja Cat"Say So" at number 1, while his single "Gooba" followed at number 2. Meanwhile, Weekend"Blinding Lights" was at number 3, and Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce Knowles& # 39; "Wild" was at n. ° 4. Ariana Grande and Justin BieberThe last collaboration of "Stuck With U" concluded the first five.

Tekashi later claimed that Billboard sent another email "the last second" on Thursday night. The new email had "Stuck With U" rising from No. 5 to No. 1 after getting 60,000 units "out of nowhere." He said in the video, "(Grande and Bieber) went from fifth place to first place out of nowhere. So 'Gooba' never jumps to No. 1, but Ariana jumps from No. 5 to No. 1? " He also noted that Billboard promoted signed physical copies of the single "Stuck With U" in a tweet.

"I will be really disappointed because this is for all rappers, artists in the world. All genres. If you manipulate the charts correctly and create packages … & # 39; Gooba & # 39; broadcast over 200 million streams, more than & # 39; Stuck With U & # 39 ;. & # 39 ;, Doja Cat, more than all the artists who released a song this week twice as many times. It's a landslide, "he said, before adding that Sony and Universal Music requested audits.

He continued: "Because you are literally manipulating the charts now. So, Billboard, the world is watching … If you do this to every artist in the world, how can a hard working artist get number 1 ? ? As?"

Prior to this, 6ix9ine warned Billboard in a now-deleted post. "We love them (Billboard) and we always support the charts," he said. "On every platform we are mastering a LANDSLIDE. The numbers are there and must be observed. WITHOUT RADIO WE ARE DOMINATING THE STREAMS. I would hate to believe that people pay for their turns on the radio and make manipulation packages to manipulate them. The graph. Again, it's still early. I'm just making it clear that the world is watching. "