5 conclusions about the participation of the United States in the worst humanitarian crisis in the world

Long before the coronavirus caused human suffering and economic chaos worldwide, the world's worst humanitarian crisis was unfolding in Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world and which has been engulfed in civil war.
In total, around 100,000 people, including more than 12,000 civilians, have died in the conflict, which pits the Saudi-backed government of Yemen against the Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels who seized control of the northern parts of the country five years ago.
For many, the cause of death was not disease, but bombs supplied by US companies and approved for sale to the Saudi coalition by US officials.
For President Trump, arms sales mean more jobs
Trump has endorsed It deals arms with the Saudis and their partners, citing benefits to the US economy, even when some of the weapons have been used in attacks on civilians in neighboring Yemen.
Even the murder of journalist and US resident Jamal Khashoggi, which prompted Democrats and Republicans to call for an end to sales to the Saudis, could not change the president's opinion.
"I want Boeing and I want Lockheed and I want Raytheon to take those orders and hire a lot of people to build that incredible team," Trump told Fox Business in 2018, after Khashoggi was ambushed, killed, and dismembered within the Saudi Consulate. Saudi in Istanbul.
The approach marks a shift in US foreign policy, raising economic considerations over other concerns. Where foreign arms sales in the past were primarily offered and held for diplomatic purposes, the Trump administration is pursuing them primarily for the profits they generate and the jobs they create.
His administration has removed obstacles to sales.
As Yemen's civilian death toll increased, US officials tried three times to block arms sales to the Saudis, only to have their efforts undone by the White House's intention to seek foreign deals.
The Trump administration reversed the first attempt, begun in the last days of the Obama administration, after Trump announced a massive arms sales package on a visit to Saudi Arabia in 2017.
In early 2018, he rejected a second attempt, by Senator Bob Corker, R-Tennessee. And it declared an emergency last year to prevent a third attempt, by Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, who refused to clarify pending arms sales due to humanitarian concerns.
The White House forwarded requests for comment to the National Security Council, where a spokesman said the United States was supporting the defense of Saudi Arabia after the attacks in Yemen by "Iran and its Houthi representatives," and that it was urging that " all appropriate measures "" Prevent civilian casualties ".
A high collaborator has been a powerful ally of the arms industry.
"This White House has been more open to defense industry executives than any other in memory," said Loren B. Thompson, a longtime analyst and consultant to leading arms manufacturers.
Among the people most responsible for that stance is Trump's combative business adviser, Peter Navarro, whose mission has been to fuel American manufacturing, starting with the defense industry.
Navarro, an economist and former university professor who had been an adviser to Trump's 2016 election campaign, acted as an advocate for defense companies during White House discussions about arms sales. He frequently raised the importance of sales to Saudi Arabia, sometimes while repeating the talking points used by the companies themselves, former administration officials said.
In an interview, Navarro said he advocated on behalf of Trump's economic policies, not companies. "I was involved in this not by any defense contractor," he said. "I advocate for the President and for American workers and for our men and women in uniform."
One company put special pressure on Saudi sales
American arms manufacturers who sell to the Saudis say they are accountable to shareholders and have done nothing wrong. They also say that because arms sales to foreign governments must be approved by the State Department, they don't make a policy, they just follow it.
As the Yemen crisis deepened, at least one company, the Raytheon Company, did its best to influence American decision-making, even after members of Congress tried to stop sales on humanitarian grounds.
The company, which has reserved more than $ 5 billion in sales to the Saudis and their partners since the Yemen war began, courted Mr. Navarro, who intervened with officials from the White House and the State Department.
He also had the help of a lobbyist who attended West Point with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who worked for Raytheon before joining the administration.
Approaching half a dozen times, Raytheon's representatives declined to speak to reporters about overseas sales.
A State Department spokeswoman, in a statement, said the administration had "made clear that economic security is national security," and said there was a greater focus "on human rights,quot; through training programs with arms partners.
President Barack Obama involved the United States in the first place
President Barack Obama oversaw his own flow of weapons into the Middle East, including weapons that the Saudis have used in the Yemen war, which began under the watchful eye of Mr. Obama.
Since then, former Obama administration officials have expressed regret, not only over the arms sale, but over agreeing to support the Saudi-led war in the first place in 2015.
"People make miscalculations all the time," Steve Pomper, a former top State Department official, said in an interview. "But I was struck by reflecting on my time in the Obama administration that it was not just that we embarked on this adventure, it was that we did not get out of it."