5 accused of capital murder in shootings over 2 young men killed at Dallas gas station on Friday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Five people, three of them in their teens, have been charged with capital murder for the shooting death of two young men at a service station in Dallas on Friday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 6:30 a.m. at an Exxon station at 9199 Bruton Road. Officers who arrived found two victims, Jason Baez, 17, and Cristian Marmolejo, 21, killed in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.

Through the investigation, police said the two youths were sitting in the front seat of a car with two women in the back seat of the parking lot. At some point, a red Dodge Charger entered the parking lot and parked in front of the victims' car.

According to the police, three armed suspects left the Charger and a confrontation began between them and the two victims.

Police said the two victims tried to escape but were later shot outside their car. They were declared dead at the scene.

Police said the two women inside the victims' car got out and entered the loader. The other three suspects returned to the charger and quickly left the scene.

The loader soon crashed into the 8900 block of Shorelark Drive, police said. According to the police, a witness called the authorities after seeing the five people get out of the car and flee.

Police said officers finally found the five suspects hiding in a nearby shed. They were taken to the police headquarters for questioning.

Finally, the police determined that the five suspects should be charged with the murders of the two victims. No further information on each of its implications was released.

All five were jailed at the Dallas County Jail and each was charged with capital murder.

They were identified as Luis González-Muniz, 20, José García, 18, Christopher Ávila, 21, Dunia Figueroa, 18 and Laysha García, 19.

Bonds of $ 1 million were established for González-Muniz, José García and Ávila; $ 750,000 for Figueroa; $ 500,000 for Laysha Garcia.