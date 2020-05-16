22-year-old man shot to death in Long Beach – Up News Info Los Angeles

PLAYA LARGA (CBSLA) – Police ask anyone with information about a deadly Long Beach shooting early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the area of ​​17th Street and Gaviota Avenue in Long Beach.

Gardena's 22-year-old Austin Thai was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was seen running from the scene, but at the last check, no suspect was in custody.

No reason has been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Long Beach Police Homicide Detectives at 562-570-7244.

