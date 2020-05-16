2020 resembles the year that US renewable energy.

%MINIFYHTMLfa6875ce091998b19175b2f38eb649e915%

The US power grid USA You are in the midst of a remarkable streak that is partly the story of the rise in renewables, partly the decline of coal and partly the widespread repercussions of COVID-19. And the latest projections from the US Energy Information Administration. USA They suggest that it is more than just a spring curiosity.

According to daily EIA data summaries, wind, solar, and hydro power plants have combined to produce more electricity than coal every day since March 24 (these numbers do not include rooftop solar generation, but its inclusion certainly wouldn't change the streak.) Natural gas continues to be the largest source of generation, while the nuclear contribution was similar to renewable energy.

Renewable generation advanced during this time period, while coal plants declined. In April, there is also low demand for electricity, and the pandemic has further reduced demand. But the latest EIA "Short Term Energy Outlook,quot; projects, in which renewables will outpace coal production by 2020 as a whole, come first. They also expect coal to recover very slightly in 2021, but at the expense of natural gas production, as the slowdown in gas production in the United States is expected to raise its price. But even with a little more coal usage, the projection also has renewables outpacing coal next year.

Such projections are obviously extremely uncertain, given that they depend on how a global pandemic develops, including its effects on the economy, activity in commercial spaces, and even the planned construction of new power plants. But it shows how far coal generation has fallen in recent years, while installed capacity for wind and solar power has steadily grown.

Also this week, the EIA released an updated projection for total US energy related CO. USA 2 emissions by 2020. In April, the estimate was a 7.5 percent drop in emissions, but that projection has now grown to 11 percent. That goes beyond an estimated five percent drop in both GDP and electricity demand. This is in part because they see an even greater impact on oil consumption for transportation, despite low gas prices. But the precipitous drop in coal is undoubtedly a notable contributor to declining emissions, with a projected 23 percent decrease in coal combustion emissions.

Emission reductions, like those we've seen in past economic recessions, are expected to be temporary. But the size of the rebound will depend on long-term trends toward cleaner energy, as well as the pace of economic recovery. It is even possible for countries to come out of the pandemic with some systemic changes that make energy use in 2022 look a little different than the 2019 world.