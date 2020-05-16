10 firefighters injured after explosion, fire in downtown Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several buildings caught fire in the Little Tokyo area after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night, injuring at least 10 firefighters, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

%MINIFYHTML5f983f4a5bb2b7d5d244058ae72d111915%

The explosion was heard when firefighters responded to a fire in a one-story commercial building at 327 E Boyd St., according to LAFD.

The conditions of the injured firefighters are not yet known.

There were several emergency response teams at the scene, including more than 230 firefighters, authorities said.

No further details were immediately available as officials continue to fight the fire.

%MINIFYHTML5f983f4a5bb2b7d5d244058ae72d111916%

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.