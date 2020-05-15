Your most memorable breakup with a friend

%MINIFYHTML983ca728e5b949c2b1061bd72422528915% Image: Getty

Sometimes there more romance to be found in a platonic love song written for a best friend. Sometimes the connection between close friends is more intimate than previous couples. And sometimes when those friendships come to an end, the consequences are much more painful than cutting ties with a boyfriend or girlfriend or whoever. This week, I want to hear those stories, not necessarily the most painful breakup you've ever experienced, but the most memorable: However it was played. Maybe you reconnected with someone after reflecting for years. Maybe removing them from your life totally transformed your reality and your own image, and you're best for that. Whatever the cause and the result, I want to hear every juicy detail. Leave those stories in the comments below.

But before all that, let's talk about last week's winners. you shared the best advice have you ever received from a mother figure. No … it was as healthy as I expected, but I loved all of his responses:

Deadsnowsarah you win:

I have mentioned this in another comment thread, but my dear friend who was a manager when I was promoted to a department store manager said, "Your company will never remember how it turned up at 5 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving, or came on your day off. But your kids will remember. "The perfect tip for a new manager who also turned out to be a single mother of a young child. I have never put work in front of my son and my friend and Mentoring was the only reason. I still love her!

rockoutwithyboboout, your great-grandmother it sounded amazing:

"Sleep with whoever you want. You only have so much time. Do not worry about your body, it is good no matter what happens. Just don't stop having fun. And if you find someone, make sure it's worth it. " -My great-grandmother at 99 before leaving the country to study abroad. She also told me to take a high ball on the plane for her. She was the most beautiful person. That was the last face-to-face conversation I had with her. He passed away after turning 100. She never doubted the adventure, even after having children, leaving an abusive jerk, being a regular who danced at the tables of a gay bar in a rural town in southern Indiana, and decided to live in sin with her best friend. who she did not want to marry because the marriage was not for her and survived cancer in her 80s. She "lost a tit" but never slowed down. When she died, she was still receiving coffee from her boyfriend in the morning, and shortly before, another gentleman brought her ice cream every afternoon. We discovered a huge box of hats with love letters from when she was about 14 years old until she died after her death. I called my daughter for many reasons.

Squiggles This is good:

Sex is like euchre. If you have a good hand, you can go alone. Thanks Mom!!

The Ghost of James Madison & # 39; s Rage Boner, this works like good advice for social distancing … just because you're bored and depressed doesn't mean you should spend your money on useless trash !:

"It is not what you do, it is what you have to spend." My mother is famous for being frugal and used to do things like ripping paper towels in half and saving all heels of bread year-round for Thanksgiving stuffing. He currently drives a 15-year-old Corolla with about 40k miles on it and has an iPhone just because my sister gave him an old one.

Bass Yep:

Never pretend it. They will continue to do poorly.

Mia Thompson yikes, but I'm going to go ahead and say there's more where this comes from, huh ?:

After a certain age, all men want is a nurse or a purse.

Bernd i can relate:

You work hard to be able to make your own decisions. This was in reference to adolescence that I really got burned for being a big winner in high school. I didn't understand why it couldn't be like the kids who took easy classes and got Cs and seemed less stressed. The better I did and the harder I worked, the more opportunities I had to have multiple options in what I did in the future, instead of sticking with one that maybe I didn't like. Of course, life outside of high school is much more complicated than that, but even as an adult, I recognize situations where putting more effort often means having more options / opportunities available to me.

some dark reference, this is the way of living:

"Don't be good. Being good is not fun. Have fun, just be careful." Courtesy of my great aunt Essie, who lived to be 90 years old and had a lot of fun doing it. (That branch of my family tree is so big that there may be someone who reads this and thinks "wait, 4 foot 10 and red hair, Essie." In which case, hello!)

Janine Janine Janine, I'm the Cindy team:

My friend Cindy is the mother I wish I had. Comprehensive, generous with her time and knowledge, deeply kind. I was going through some problems in a previous job and she gave me some advice that I use every day. Don't make up stories for other people. You can drive the walls imagining motivations and thoughts for the people around you, especially if they are important to you, but ultimately the best results come from waiting and listening. I struggle with anxiety, which is why I tend to go down the rabbit holes that look at the navel, and this has been one of the most useful things someone has told me about interacting with other people.

BeyondThePlatinumDoor, yes:

"If you can smell it before you arrive, don't eat it." -best friends mom.

Be honest in the comments below.