Your guide to staying fit, eating, having fun, and staying connected while on the go – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will provide KPIX 5 users with a weekly list of tips on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FESTIVAL: STERN GROVE GROOVES ONLINE

Season 83 of the Stern Grove Festival has been canceled, but the good news is that we will continue to be together virtually every Sunday from June 14 at 2pm.

Yours will host the online video series featuring memorable past performances by Sheila E. (2012), Pink Martini (2013), The Doobie Brothers (2015), and George Clinton (2016).

We hope you will join us. Come one, come everyone and support the longest running local music and performance series LIVE.

https://www.sterngrove.org/

FOOD: INCUBATOR SERIES

An innovative culinary team HI NEIGHBOR SF offers chefs the opportunity to present a food concept through an INCUBATOR SERIES. Created by Ryan Cole and chef Robin Song, there are currently four concepts of SF cuisine: Chef Song's JunJu Korean menu, his spicy pork stew is a tasty hug of love; Ines serves up delicious empanadas and there is hearty Jewish food from SCHMALTZ that includes a chicken sandwich and fries to die for. There's also an AttaGirl Hospitality killer cocktail program you can ask to go. When you order, use these special Foodie Chap codes to get discounts:

FOODIE10 for 10% discount on food.

FOODIE50 for 50% discount on cocktails.

https://www.hineighoursf.com/

WAREHOUSE: EAT DELICIOUS FOOD AT HOME

Noe Valley grocer Mike Molesky serves delicious meals at some of SF's favorite restaurants at his corner store. The "Eat Delicious at Home,quot; series features food this week from Delfina, Mister Jiu’s, Nopalito and more. Listen to my interview with Mike next week on KCBS.

https://shop.douglassf.com/

FOLLOW: GOLDIE HAWN REBOUNDS

We all need a giggle and Goldie HAWN brings love and laughter to her Instagram account. Seeing Goldie jump on a trampoline in a fit of laughter was just what I needed today and so are you.

INSTAGRAM @goldiehawn

FUNDRAISING: BEYOND THE DIFFERENCES

Join me LIVE today (FRIDAY) at 5 p.m. for an online fundraiser for Beyond Differences. Its mission is to end social isolation among adolescents. BD programs get results, work, and are implemented in 50 states in America. Come, come and support one of my favorite non-profits.

https://www.beyonddifferences.org/

LIVE MUSIC: FIRE ESCAPE CONCERT

New York musician Jeff Jacobs has kept his Manhattan neighbors entertained during this quarantine period with concerts at 7pm. The shows on his fire escape are a tribute to the frontline medical staff.

https://youtu.be/VCyB15M6Jzw

FILM: HAMILTON FILM

Fans of the TONY Hamilton Award-winning show have something to be very excited about: the early release of the film version of the musical. They skip theaters and stream online on DISNEY PLUS for your viewing pleasure over the weekend of July 4. The film will feature original creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

https://hamiltonmusical.com/san-francisco/tickets

LISTEN: RADIO RECLINER

An ATLANTA, GA-based company that manages nursing homes has launched a COVID-19 radio station known as RADIO RECLINER and the DJs are the retired residents.

They record their presentations and transitions on their phones, while relaxing in a recliner. The audio is then sent to Radio Recliner producers online only. Personalities on the air include the KARAOKE COWBOY DJ AND DJ FANCY PANTS.

Listen here:

https://radiorecliner.com/

MUSIC: STING IS FRAGILE ON THE ROLLING STONE

My favorite STING knows how to heal with music during difficult times. His three songs for Rolling Stone from his home studio in Wilshire, England, play all the right notes.

https://www-rollingstone-com.cdn.ampproject.org/?jwsource=cl

WINE O’Clock: WISE VILLA WINERY

A NorCal winery in Alta Mesa becomes one of the first to reopen. They serve food with their wine and can work under California's phase two opening laws. Chardonnays and Roses are top notch. Make a reservation to visit.

https://www.wisevillawinery.com/

SHOPPING LIST: MOST SOLD ITEMS

What are the most popular foods purchased at LUCKY GROCERY STORES during this pandemic?

FROZEN

FROZEN VEGETABLES

Berry

AVOCADO

BANANAS

That's your Liam list. Make the most of your weekend like your home stay and stay connected.

Thanks to essential workers, helpers, and everyone on the front lines.

Email me ideas: [email protected]

Follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @liammayclem