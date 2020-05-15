Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

The findings support experts' warnings that populations are still far from achieving "collective immunity," which occurs when enough people are resistant to delaying the spread of the virus.
And because many people are susceptible, public health officials fear that loosening the rules of social distancing could cause new waves of pandemics.
In other developments:
-
Doctors have reported a flurry of Strokes in younger Covid-19 patients. The cases add to the evidence that the coronavirus attacks not only the lungs, but also the kidneys, brain, heart, and liver. In rare cases, it appears to incite a life-threatening inflammatory syndrome in children.
-
Russia's medical workers are experiencing staggering levels of infection and death. In St. Petersburg, 1,465 health workers have contracted the virus, representing more than one in six of the total reported cases in the city. The country's health minister said 400 Russian hospitals had suffered outbreaks of the coronavirus.
-
Simply speaking can generate coronavirus drops that remain in the air for up to 14 minutes. A new study shows how respiratory drops produced during normal conversation can be as important as coughing or sneezing in disease transmission, especially indoors.
-
About 1.2 million children ages 5 and under in 118 low- and middle-income countries are at risk of dying from preventable causes, not Covid-19, every six months because health services are stressed or restricted by the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations said. .
Unemployment in the US USA Now exceeds 36 million, despite reopens
Scattered business reopens in the United States have not stopped the spate of layoffs, and the government reported that nearly three million people filed new unemployment claims last week, bringing the two-month account to over 36 million.
"This is a very long and painful situation for the labor market," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics, "and I just don't see anything positive."
Some of those called back to work, like Sarah Parker, 26, of Ohio, fear being exposed to the virus on the job, or facing less pay than they got from unemployment insurance, or both. "I'm afraid I'm going to put myself at greater risk by working harder for less pay," he said.
The hardest hit: In 11 states, more than a quarter of those in the workforce in February were now unemployed, the United States Chamber of Commerce found. And in homes that make less than $ 40,000 a year, According to the Federal Reserve, almost 40 percent of those who worked in February lost their jobs in March or early April.
Amazon job showdown in France
"The only way to propel Amazon into action is through confrontation," said Jean-François Bérot, above, an Amazon employee and union member south of Paris.
His union successfully sued the company last month, prompting a French court to order Amazon to stop delivering "non-essential,quot; items as part of measures to protect workers' health.
In Europe, national labor laws require companies to deal with unions, even if employees are not members. Still, labor activism against Amazon in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain has not stopped the company from dominating Europe's online retail market.
Access to the vaccine: A government official in France said it would be unacceptable for French drug giant Sanofi give to the USA USA early access to any Covid-19 vaccines you develop. The Sanofi executive director suggested the United States would be first in line because it helped fund the investigation.
W.T.O. boss: The head of the World Trade Organization, Roberto Azevêdo, He unexpectedly resigned, adding another element of uncertainty to trade amid the coronavirus pandemic and escalating trade conflicts. His views on open trade had clashed with President Trump's preference for bilateral power policy.
US chip plant USA: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to Build Advanced Chip Factory in the US USA, According to people informed about the plans. The move, to be announced as soon as Friday, would be A victory for the Trump administration, which has criticized the fragility of a technology supply chain strongly focused on China.
UFO. reports: U.S. fighter pilots reported close encounters with unidentified aerial vehicles, including several dangerously close ones, in eight incidents between June 2013 and February 2019, documents released by the government show. While some of the episodes have been previously reported, The documents include the pilots' descriptions of what they saw.
What we are reading: This uplifting The Guardian article about a group of teenagers abandoned on an island in 1965. "The author found a true story of the 'Lord of the Flies'," says Maria Abi-Habib, South Asia correspondent for The Times based in Delhi. . "And the ending couldn't be more different than the book."
Plant-based milk
Soy, oatmeal, and almond milks can be hard to find in supermarkets these days.
Our climate reporter Hiroko Tabuchi offers a foolproof way to make yours Here's a condensed excerpt from the latest Climate Fwd newsletter.
First, soak a cup of soy, almonds, or oatmeal in plenty of water overnight. Soybeans, especially, will grow two to three times in volume, so be sure to do this in a large bowl.
In the morning, use a strainer to drain the water and rinse the soy, almonds, or oats. This is especially important if you use oatmeal to prevent milk from becoming slimy and glutinous.
Then put your soy, almonds, or oatmeal in a blender along with three cups of water and mix for about two minutes. A complete mix will maximize the amount of milk you can express.
Then pour the mixture into clean cheesecloth, a dedicated "walnut milk bag,quot; makes this part really easy and prevents any spillage, and squeeze the milk out. And I mean squeeze and squeeze, until the last drops come out.
Then, if you use soy or almonds, gently heat the milk, but stop before it boils. That's a common practice in Japan, because people there tend not to eat raw nuts. But it would not heat oat milk, which can easily become slimy.
You can add a little sugar or maple syrup to any of the milks, to taste. It should be kept in the refrigerator, covered, for about five days.
