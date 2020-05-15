Home Entertainment Young Buck denies owing 50 cents money

Young Buck denies owing 50 cents money

Bradley Lamb
Former Unit G rapper Young Buck sat down to cut up with DJ Paul after his recent release from jail, and the rapper denies that 50 Cent has any money.

According to Buck, he paid off $ 150,000 of a $ 300,000 debt, but says that 50 kept increasing the amount of the debt he had.

"Homie claimed I owed him and shit, all that bullsh * t. I know I don't owe him money, but not even to me at one point, Paul, I got to the place where I was like, you know what, I just want to get the job, screw it up. I'll pay you. So I even got to a point where I even tried to pay the n * gga. "

