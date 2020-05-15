WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin silences a critic who tells him to "rebel" against the use of the mask

Instagram

The retired professional wrestler does not accept the suggestion when a fanatic, who compares federal guidelines COVID-19 with & # 39; communism & # 39 ;, claims that wearing a mask ruins his & # 39; reputation & # 39 ;.

Cold Stone Steve Austin You will not risk your health for the admiration of fans. The WWE legend has recounted an anti-mask person who called him for wearing a mask as protective gear in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, May 13, the 55-year-old posted on his Instagram page a photo of him wearing a custom mask that featured the University of Alabama football logo while sitting in his car. Apparently proud of it, he wrote in the caption, "Running errands on the streets of LA."

She added that a "friend of mine made me this custom @alabamafbl mask. The mask is great but she made it a little too small. So it cuts off circulation in my ears. My ears are really crimson." He kept joking, "Since she's a fan of @clemsonfb, I assumed she had done something to me on purpose."

Wearing a mask is a must for Los Angeles residents when visiting any retail business, taking public transportation, or exercising outdoors in their neighborhood or on a trail, golf course, or beach. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti implored residents earlier this week to "bring your mask every time you leave your home" because taking such precautions now "will help us gain more freedoms."

However, a person apparently ignores the order and criticizes Steve for wearing the mask, which he says ruins Steve's "reputation". He wrote under Steve's photo: "The mask is against your reputation!" Comparing the order with "communism," he urged the former professional wrestler to "rebel" against him, adding: "Stay strong, be rebellious and don't settle! Great mask, but strip communism."

But Steve refused to fulfill his fanatic's wish, replying, "Shut up, buddy." Your response received many positive comments from other users, who liked your comment.

Steve also answered another fan who asked him why he wore the mask in his car when he was alone. "Because my next errand was a block away …" he explained, hinting that he wouldn't bother to take it off just to put it on a few minutes later.