Women face a dilemma in a war zone: risking explosions or sexual assault

NEELUM VALLEY, Kashmir: Another blockade is underway, forced by falling artillery shells instead of virus invasion. This one also requires terrifying options among bad options.
Cross-border shelling between Pakistan and India has intensified in recent months along the Line of Control in Kashmir, sending more families to community bunkers when alarm sirens sound, particularly on the Pakistani side.
But some families will leave girls and young women behind in their vulnerable homes, choosing to risk falling deposits instead of facing the sexual assault that is an epidemic in tight bunkers.
One of the people staying home is Mehnaz, 25, who says he will not return to a bunker unless things change.
When mortars began crashing into his village in the Neelum Valley on the Pakistan side in August, Mehnaz and his family fled to a moldy bunker owned by their neighbor, he said. Dozens of people huddled for hours until the shelling subsided.
"One of the men started touching me," said Mehnaz, who, like others interviewed by The New York Times, asked that only part of his name be used because of the stigma of sexual assault. “It was dark and all the parents were concerned about the bombing. No one was paying attention. "
She spent fearful hours trying to fumble her hands away from the man and failing too often. When the shooting stopped and his family returned home, Mehnaz told his mother what had happened.
"She said there was nothing she could do," said Mehnaz angrily. The man who abused her owned the bunker. Mehnaz's mother was concerned that he would cut the family off that security speck if they complained.
"Now I stay inside our house with my sister and sister-in-law," she said.
In the absence of government support, wealthy families from villages and towns throughout Pakistan-controlled Kashmir build their own bunkers. Poor families like Mehnaz have to rely on their neighbors for shelter, making them easy prey for sexual predators who own shelters and hope to buy the silence of the victims' families in exchange for using the shelter.
Sexual violence is often unreported in Pakistan, as victims risk being expelled by their parents, forced to marry their rapists, or killed for perceived damage to the honor of their families. While it is impossible to estimate how widespread the problem is in bunkers along the Pakistan border, interviews with more than two dozen men and women suggest that it is prevalent.
"Sexual harassment in bunkers is a critical problem faced by women in border regions, but the local community is in denial and does not want to acknowledge this gender violence," said Amina Mir, a researcher and academic in Kashmir.
"There is no institutional support available for women to seek help in these situations," she added.
Since January, 45 attacks on the Pakistani side of Kashmir have resulted in nine deaths and 60 injuries, according to the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, an independent investigative group.
Pakistan only recently began to make more bunkers available to civilians on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir, known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has provided around $ 120,000 to build some bunkers in the worst affected area, the Neelum Valley, but other vulnerable areas have yet to see a single dollar.
"Our true need based on our assessment is $ 34 million," said Syed Asif Hussein, chief secretary of government for Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Nasreen was raising her children alone in Athmuqam, a border town, when mortar shells began flying around her home in 1998, while her husband, a trucker, was on the road. Gathering her five children and running to a nearby bunker, five other families piled on 32 square feet, shoulders, backs, feet squeezed in a suffocating mess.
"We spend whole days and nights in the bunker without light or ventilation," said Nasreen, who still lives in the city and now chooses to stay at home when shells hit her city.
In that small shelter, her oldest daughter, Ayesha, 13 at the time, was molested by a man who was twice her age, Nasreen said. She would jump at night when everyone went to sleep or when Nasreen and the other adults left the shelter to find food and water for their children in a hurry during a break in the bombing.
Ayesha told her mother that the man was touching her, but out of fear and shame she did not tell her about the rape.
Nasreen had to make a painful decision as a single mother with five children. Despite Ayesha's pleas, she forced all of her children to continue down to the bunkers where her daughter would see her torturer, whom Nasreen tried to keep at a distance.
"I had no other option to keep my children safe from the bombing than to go back to that bunker every time the shooting started," Nasreen said. "There was no other bunker nearby for us to take refuge in."
"All I could do was tell Ayesha to keep her distance from him."
A few months later, he would find his daughter vomiting and with a fever. When Nasreen suggested a visit to the hospital, Ayesha seemed terrified. At the doctor's office they were told that Ayesha was three months pregnant.
"Ayesha kept on sobbing," Nasreen said through tears, shrinking in pain. "When she finally spoke, she said that the man she had complained about in the bunker had pinned her down and raped her in camp."
Ayesha said the man had threatened her with a dagger and told her that he would kill her if she did not cooperate or if she told someone. She said he raped her multiple times after that day and for many days afterward, when the mortar shells shook the ground where they took refuge.
While the family wanted justice, their people decided otherwise. A jirga, or community gathering, judged that Ayesha should marry her rapist to save what was left of her honor. Nasreen said they accepted the decision as the will of God.
A few months later, Ayesha died during childbirth, her body was unable to deliver, and the doctors could not prevent her from bleeding to death. Her son, born premature, died a few months later.
"If we had our own bunker back then, my daughter would not have been raped and would not have died," Nasreen said.
"I will never take my children to any shared bunker where their lives or honor are threatened again."