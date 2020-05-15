Woman claims to be the daughter of rapper Jay-Z

It has been a strange week for the hip-hop world. After it was confirmed that the rapper, Future, fathered another son with a different woman, another woman came out to say that the legendary rapper, Jay-Z, was actually his father.

At the moment, Jay-Z is married to the singer, Beyonce, and they have three children together, including Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy. However, a new woman, 28, claims that Jay-Z is actually her father. La’Tasha Macer claims she has known that Jay-Z was her father all her life.

His family members online have also been supporting the claim. Bossip was the first to report that Macer was born in 1990 in Cambridge, Maryland. It was her aunt who introduced her iconic to her mother 4:44 artist.

According to his story, they started a sexual relationship and later had a baby that belongs to the rapper. When she tried to contact Roc-A-Fella Records, they allegedly laughed at her and hung up the phone.

You can check out one of the controversy related posts below:

As noted above, Future has also been embroiled in a new baby mom scandal, though it's hard to say it's a scandal, as fans have noted that rapper "Mask Off,quot; continues as usual. Future reportedly has a 1-year-old son with Eliza Reign.

Earlier this week, Future conducted an interview in which she had nothing but praise for her children. He claimed that his children have "boss DNA,quot; that he obviously gave them, so it is not unlikely that his children will continue to do great things.

However, other entertainment figures have had a different opinion. For example, the host of the Wendy Williams Show, Williams embarrassed any hypothetical woman who "sleeps,quot; with the rapper.

The host of the television show went on to say that any woman who gets impregnated with Future clearly lacks self-esteem. This happened shortly after Future and Sara Molina got into a verbal dispute as well.



