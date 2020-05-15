WME Agent Matt Solo Joins 3 Arts Entertainment as Manager – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: WME's agent and TV partner Matt Solo is transitioning to management and has joined 3 Arts Entertainment. He is one of the first renowned WME agents to land a new job following recent cuts in WME.

With dozens of senior agents up for grabs, several top management companies like 3 Arts have reached out to a number of WME's seeking to enter management in recent weeks. 3 Arts has traditionally been very selective about bringing agents as managers, requiring a different skill set. In the past 25 years, only 1-2 former agents have joined the management and production company.

I heard that 3 Arts partners felt that Solo would be a good choice due to the way the manager operated as an agent, as he was practical with a select list of clients. Also, Solo's main focus and experience are in the one hour area. While known for his comedy business, 3 Arts has been building a drama portfolio for the past few years, and Solo will bring expertise to the company's youngest dramatic literary team.

He only joined Endeavor in 2007 as a partner and moved to WME after the merger with WMA two years later. Some of the showrunner clients he represented there include Shawn Ryan, Ian Brennan, Matt Olmstead, Hart Hanson, Nahnatchka Khan Mark Wilding, Dave Hemingson, and Tom Szentgyorgyi.

Before joining Endeavor, Solo spent a decade at ICM, including a stint as television literary boss, representing Ryan, David Shore, and Tim Minear, among others.