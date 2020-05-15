Within BBC Studios plans to restart its Global Car Show – Up News Info

Top gear It was one of the 80 shows that BBC Studios had to close in March after the coronavirus swept the business at top speed. More than eight weeks later, the BBC is now preparing to put the keys back in the ignition and get the wheels to spin at their global mark again.

%MINIFYHTML24ec90c9eb9e3b4e58777848fbffc1d319%

Top gear Producer BBC Studios began to restart the project almost immediately after the break from filming. Now, after the industry has received the go-ahead from the government to go back into production, this work will go into action as the show hits the road again in mid-June, with presenters Andrew Flintoff, Chris Harris, and Paddy. McGuinness cleaning up her summer diaries. go back to the driver's seat.

Season 29 will be one of the most important in Top gearThe story amid plans to promote it to BBC One for the first time (as revealed by Up News Info). It's an award for the show's rejuvenated ratings, but it brings with it a larger audience and higher expectations. This would only have been on the minds of showrunners Alex Renton and Clare Pizey, so when you join the new house with coronavirus complications, it's clear Top gear is entering unknown territory.

Related story DraftKings Shows First Quarter 30% Growth in Sports Betting Revenue, Doesn't Expect Long-Term COVID-19 Hit

Fortunately, it's a show created for the unexpected, as its host teams have demonstrated during misadventures at home and abroad over the years. Social distancing seems surmountable when you've been kicked out of Argentina by an angry mob throwing rocks at your cars, or when one of your hosts runs out of tarmac as you race on a motorized trike.

About 50% of the new season was shot before production stopped, including a central international adventure in Cyprus. Renton and Pizey wish they had done more filming abroad, but have accepted that this will not be possible this year, so they are turning to local storytelling, with movies showing British locations. Presenter McGuinness has often talked about doing a Top gear Bolton's hometown movie, well season 29 will make it possible.

"It looks like most of our filming will be in the UK this year. Fortunately for us, we had filmed international and national chaos before the shutdown began, and we already have some really funny pictures, pictures that we couldn't shoot now with the three presenters in a car together, ”says Pizey. "Just because we are filming in the UK does not mean less ambition. In fact, just the opposite is true. We have a movie planned for July that is already giving me sleepless nights."

%MINIFYHTML24ec90c9eb9e3b4e58777848fbffc1d320%

From left to right: Paddy McGuinness, Andrew Flintoff and Chris Harris.

BBC



Production of the rest of the series will take place throughout the summer on Top gearTrack s test runway at Dunsfold Airfield in Surrey. The team will not be quarantined prior to the filming of the cameras, an idea that is being hotly debated in the dramatic community, because the producers are confident that most of the filming will take place outside or inside the cars, where the Presenters naturally isolate and capture themselves on remote cameras or drones.

Producers explored the idea of ​​erecting perspex dividers inside cars if more than one presenter was required to be in a vehicle at the same time, but now they believe they have enough of these types of images. Hair and makeup is another possible complexing that has been eluded since Flintoff, Harris and McGuinness do not require this level of grooming. However, they will have to get used to putting on their own microphones, which will be disinfected and prepared for them before filming.

Pizey says the entire team is eager to return, but acknowledges that it will not be easy. "We are all eager to re-shoot, although in my case with some concern because you never know what will happen when Paddy, Freddie and Chris get together." It is like herding cats. But very big and mischievous cats, ”he jokes.

Perhaps the most complicated piece of Top gear puzzle is study shoots. These will be filmed very close to broadcast in the fall and typically involve gathering an audience of up to 600 people in a windowless aerial hangar. There will almost certainly be a reduction in the number of people allowed on set, but the producers want to maintain some kind of audience. This is considered particularly important with the show moving to BBC One, where scale is vital.

An action plan for studio sessions and celebrity guests will get closer to the time. And, of course, BBC Studios wanted to emphasize that government advice will be followed at every step of the journey. For Pizey, such obstacles are a breeding ground for new ideas. "(It is) a challenge, and we love you in Top gear, "she adds.