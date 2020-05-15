With 360 views, the home in a gated community near Tiny Town has a secluded appeal

%MINIFYHTMLd0dfa01086921f3151a90dd21e97ba2d15%

Just south of the famous Tiny Town train, off US 285 in Turkey Creek (closed now for the virus emergency, but 105 years old this year), Coldwell Banker agent Debi Haning has a list that attracts many exhibitions during the & # 39; Safer at Home & # 39; restrictions, exactly because it is isolated.

Where: 47 West Ranch Trail, Morrison; West on US 285 from C-470 6 miles, exit N. Turkey Creek Rd, turn left under the freeway, then right onto S. Turkey Creek Rd. toward West Ranch Trail and the gate . Price: $ 1,665 million When: Shown by appointment. Phone: 303-960-8252

At 47 West Ranch Trail, Morrison, Haning can arrange to show you a contemporary 5-bedroom / 5-bathroom mountain layout that's right on one of the highest points in the foothills, with a view that extends 360 degrees from the mountain. Evans, to Pikes Peak, downtown Denver, and DIA, north to Golden. His seclusion in the 1,250-acre gated community of West Ranch is further made by a half-mile-long road, but Haning has received a large number of visitors in recent weeks; Attracted by the isolation of the property, the pre-pandemic might have seemed like an inconvenience. "It might have seemed crazy to some before, but now people say,quot; Maybe yes! "", She says.

You'll see a very attractive design by Boulder architect John Knudson with rock moldings under a steel roof showing contemporary walls with hand paddles under beamed ceilings, with moss rock and hardwood accents providing entertainment areas completely open and spacious. attractive entrance

The original buyer, says Haning, was actually looking for the seclusion that is suddenly popular now, and had Knudson include two 400-gallon water storage tanks, a water filtration system, and a Generac standby generator. The nearly 17-acre site is forested and showcasing many rocky outcrops, and has a stable with three stalls and two additional parking bays in addition to the house's 3-car garage.

Despite the seclusion, Google Maps shows the 6,127-square-foot house just 29 minutes from downtown; and Haning says that he will probably see wildlife on his journey. He is at 303-960-8252.

