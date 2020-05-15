Wishes for Madhuri Dixit on her 53rd birthday

Madhuri Dixit is a name that Bollywood fans will remember all their lives. In addition to being a stunning beauty, the actress also has an incredible set of skills that is evident through her intense role-playing and fabulous dance moves. On the occasion of the diva's birthday, her Bollywood friends decided to send their good wishes on social media. From castmates to close friends, this is how B-town wished Madhuri Dixit on her 53rd birthday.



%MINIFYHTMLf61ea71f1320082af8923a8733e5afad15%

I wish you a happy birthday @MadhuriDixit! You have always been a wonderful co-star and an even better friend! Working with you has given me memories that I will always cherish. Here are many more!

May you remain timeless, fabulous and glamorous as always!

Much love and light! pic.twitter.com/NfhF7aCxsL – Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 15, 2019

Wishing @MadhuriDixit Ji the happiest of birthdays. Much love and respect always. – Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 15, 2019

Happy birthday my favorite Madhuri ji @MadhuriDixit – May you always light up the silver screen- Keep smiling. Happiness, good health and love always. #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/hkFmAbWM9Z – Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 15, 2019 %MINIFYHTMLf61ea71f1320082af8923a8733e5afad16%

Happy happy birthday to my first favorite actress, @MadhuriDixit Ms! It has been a great honor to have worked with you and meet you, always inspired by your grace and humility. May this year be your best. God bless you! Much love always â € ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/RJz4yodKPG – Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) May 15, 2019

Happy Birthday dear @MadhuriDixit!!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. It has been a pleasure to meet you. Both as an actor and a person. They have stopped making people like you. ðÂŸ¤Â “ðÂŸÂ˜Â pic.twitter.com/wClpOiZGSI – Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 15, 2019