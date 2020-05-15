Willie Mays says the Red Sox could have signed him: "They had me easy,quot;

Baseball is almost like oxygen to Willie Mays. He spent a month this year with his former team, the San Francisco Giants, at spring training in Scottsdale, Arizona, where baseball's best living player served as an unofficial receiver for the clubhouse. In normal times, Mays would now be a regular presence at the Giants' home games, sharing stories and laughter.

"Baseball is all his means of communication, his way of expressing himself," said John Shea, co-author of Mays' new book, "24: Say Hey Kid's Life Stories and Lessons,quot; and lifelong baseball writer for The San Francisco Chronicle. . "He doesn't have access to all the players and the people for that taste of baseball, for which he just lives."

Mays turned 89 last week, and is confined to his home in Atherton, California, due to the coronavirus pandemic. He lives with a personal assistant and a friend who was the caretaker of Mays' wife, Mae, before she died in 2013 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Trusted friends like Shea can come see him, but the daily give and take is missing at the stadium.

"My thing is to keep talking and keep moving," Mays told Shea the other day, but those activities are complicated. Mays reads body language the way he once tracked flying balls, making in-person interviews the only type he can comfortably give. He took questions through Shea for this column, as the limitations of the day have reduced what should be a celebratory publicity push for his book.

Mays has collaborated on books before, but "24,quot; feels like a parting direction in which the speaker is too humble to brag, but waves of guests take the stage to give a moving testimony. Shea presents Mays's words in bold, allowing her to direct the narrative before Shea's lengthy reports fill in the gaps.

Shea first proposed the idea about 15 years ago to Mays, who imagined the book as something to teach in the classroom. Shea compiled anecdotes from several leading figures who have since died, including Mays' former teammates on Giants Willie McCovey, Alvin Dark and Johnny Antonelli, and former Giants owner Peter Magowan. He also interviewed opponents, historians, current stars like Mike Trout of the Angels and former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

"I found out about both Bush and Clinton, their childhood heroes were Willie Mays," Shea said. "Bush told me he didn't want to be president, he wanted to be Willie Mays."

Mays is also close to former President Barack Obama, who flew Mays to an All-Star Game on Air Force One, awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, and is the subject of a full chapter on "24." Mays says in the book that he was scared while watching Obama's victory speech after the 2008 election, because he feared murder.

Mays doesn't stop at the racism he experienced in his career, before and after stardom: He teased him as a minor league player in Trenton, New Jersey, and initially turned down a house he wanted to buy in San Francisco because of his race. . Mays never seems so bitter, even though he was also dismissed as a young player despite talent that colorblind exploration could not have overlooked.

The Boston Red Sox had an agricultural team that Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama shared with the Black Barons, Mays' team as a teenager in the Black Leagues. However, the Red Sox passed Mays, who signed in 1950 with a New York Giants scout, Eddie Montague, for $ 4,000 and a monthly salary of $ 250, with the Barons receiving $ 10,000. The Red Sox became the last major league team to join, with Pumpsie Green in 1959.

"Oh, they had me easy," Mays said of the Red Sox as she spoke to Shea for this column. Then he added that everything had worked for the best: "I didn't like stadiums in the American League. I thought the National League was stronger than the American League. It was what I thought.

"When I went to the All-Star Game there," in 1961, "they wanted me to say I wanted to be a Red Sock. I said," No, I'm going where my family got paid. "

Mays shares the record, with Hank Aaron and Stan Musial, for most All-Star games, 24 naturally, and the book conveys the earnestness with which she embraced her role as an artist. Mays would go out of her way to thrill, making easy plays seem difficult, or annoying a runner slowly chasing a ball and then shooting a punch to drive it into the plate.

"I had to go through my mind, but I could catch it," Mays said. "People said," How the hell can you do that? "I don't know. I just saw him running home instead of running to second.

The 2020 World Series is in jeopardy now, like the season itself, another American reserve resource threatened by the pandemic. While we wait, Mays' life story makes a compelling quarantine read. It could have gone a little deeper, especially about his godson, Barry Bonds, the king of the home run tainted by links to performance-enhancing drugs, but the controversy is not Mays' style.

He's still a crowd pleaser at 89, forever symbolizing the "combination of greatness and joy," as Clinton says, which explains a lot about the appeal of sports. His new memories will remind fans why we love baseball so much, and also, now, why we miss him.