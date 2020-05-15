Will 'Tenet' open on July 17 in this coronavirus climate? – Up News Info

It will? It is not like this? Can?

Exhibitors, rival studios and the city have been paralyzed all week wondering if Warner Bros. " Beginning It will remain on its release date of July 17 and will bring to the cinemas of the world this coronavirus freeze that they have been suffering since mid-March.

Beginning

Warner Bros



This is what we know at the moment. Solid sources hear that Warner Bros needs at least 80% of the world's theaters to be open, including New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco (accounting for 25% of an image's opening weekend), to keep Beginning on its original release date. If such signs do not appear positive in the next three weeks or earlier, Beginning It Moves To earn money on a $ 200 million production, Warners needs the world's exhibition infrastructure intact. The crown weighs heavily on Warner Bros. and director Christopher Nolan, as they know they have a great responsibility to get the film industry back on track. But they won't lose any skin when opening Beginning, and they certainly are not going to endanger the general public that goes to the movies.

What if Beginning it moves, everything else in the near future slides –Mulan, Wonder Woman 1984, etc. God forbid there is another spike in COVID-19 cases. Like we told you what would happen as a result of MGM No time to die move, everything moved, and this time it will be further in the fall and beyond.

Exhibitors were expecting a decision this week on whether Beginning He would stay or not, and no news is good news.

Warners literally assesses the situation daily with medical experts and closely watches the reopening of exposures. At box office talks, we often talk about "comps" when it comes to a movie's opening weekend and there are no comps for what we're going through on COVID-19. Theater owners listen if Beginning it moves, it's for Wonder Woman 1984It is the date of August 14, and then heads to December. But if it is evident that cinemas cannot open in June, Beginning even go in august? In no way is Warner Bros. looking at the platform Beginning worldwide given the spoilers involved in this time-spinning spy thriller. Reddit will have cracked this photo at the end of its preview on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Now, when it comes to those who want to go and don't want it, viewers come back to the question, given what we're seeing with people raiding the beaches, people are eager to get out of their homes after being locked up since the mid March, and if COVID -19 follows safety guidelines, most moviegoers will return to the movies according to an exclusive EDO poll published on Up News Info tonight. Again, that's the hope if Beginning it stays, and it's a less dangerous place out there.

Too many unofficial sources, and those who have made public statements like Disney CEO Bob Chapek and Cinemark's executive body swear that exhibitors (and studios) can make money with reduced audience capacities of 30% to 50%. However, like the late Andy Rooney, I also receive hate mails, and after such reports, an exhibition vet growled at me via text message: “Do you really believe that theaters can survive with limited capacity? Here's an old but good "Friday and Saturday night only appear once a week." Pro forma budget projections should be based on sales at major shows on Fridays and Saturdays, otherwise you would not build it. So to think that these theaters can be even 50% profitable is ridiculous. Not to mention the loss of $ 10- $ 15 in concession per person. It seems we have a different perception of this business. "

The other complexity that many cite with openness Beginning In the near future, how the hell is Warners going to market this? It's an original piece of IP with no major stars, the headache of a studio marketing executive. The longer the Warners wait, will they be able to carry out a full octane global marketing campaign in five weeks? What are the trigger points?

With many people out of work and less commuting, does it make sense to advertise on billboards and morning radios?

Some say that since they are the only ones that exist (event film), they have all digital and televised megaphones. Warner Bros. recently tapped into TikTok for a #ScoobDance campaign for this weekend's PVOD and the digital launch of the animated image. Scoob It was originally slated to be in theaters and recorded close to 4 billion views.

However, a puzzle is that movies need live sports to exist, and live sports need movies (in terms of advertising revenue). What live sporting events will be televised to promote Beginning in? There is no soccer abroad. MLB expects a return from Independence Day weekend, which would help with Beginning TV commercials. Nothing is known about the NHL or the NBA, but Nascar performs this Sunday on the Darlington track.

What about the top TV shows everyone will watch when they dive into Netflix and Disney +? There are no great season endings, few reality shows (there are some episodes of America has talent along the way, but apparently not Older brother or American Ninja Warrior), but there is the last season of Marvel Protection agents.

The good news for Beginning So far: Since the first teaser was released on December 19 last year, global online views posted a huge 46.3M with a viral YouTube video rate of 41: 1 and daily views in the 30K average daily range. by RelishMix.

Fans of Christopher Nolan have been stirring in anticipation of the complexities of the trailer that launched on December 19 and convo continues to speculate on how & # 39; Nolan & # 39; This movie will be, especially since the movies are literally blocked from what is "an unquestionable theatrical experience," RelishMix tells Up News Info.

And we hear that Beginning, it's already finished it's as amazing as Start.

Stay tuned.