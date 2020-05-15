Will Smith makes Joyner Lucas cry with song remix

The actor from & # 39; Bad Boy for Life & # 39; has added his own verses to a tribute song originally recorded by Joyner Lucas in gratitude for the & # 39; creative & # 39; tribute from the last batch.

Up News Info –

Will Smith has done rapper Joyner Lucas& # 39; Musical dreams come true by jumping over the remix of their tribute song.

%MINIFYHTMLdce429b8047f6d80f614d54d98816d8915%

Lucas originally paid tribute to the superstar on the song "Will," which was released in March 2020 and featured MC recreating scenes from some of Smith's biggest screen projects, including "The prince of Bel Air","Bad boys","Men in black"and"The pursuit of happiness", for the accompanying video.

%MINIFYHTMLdce429b8047f6d80f614d54d98816d8916%

<br />

The promotion was brought to the attention of the 51 year old by his actor / rapper son, Jaden Smith, prompting Will to share his gratitude with Lucas for the "creative" clip, which had left him "humiliated and honored".

He later connected with Lucas for an appearance on his Snapchat series. "Will at home"And now the veteran artist has added his own verses to the single for" Will Remix ".

<br />

Celebrating the launch of the collaboration on Instagram on Friday, May 15, 2020, Lucas confessed that the moment of the full circle had reduced him to tears.

"Last night I cried in the shower. I admit it. @Willsmith," he posted.