Will Ferrell Zoom Bombs USC Graduation, Jokes Every graduate gets a new car – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLa936d1bb772af8d30b73a71859d6f12a15%

– One of USC's most famous alumni, Will Ferrell, honored the 2020 class by "zooming in,quot; on his virtual graduation ceremony on Friday.

In true Ferrell style, the 52-year-old comedian, in a cap and gown, chimed in on President Carol Folt's speech and made some ridiculous offers.

"Every graduate is buying a new car,quot; Ferrell said. "Each graduate receives round-trip tickets for himself and her family and to the Bahamas or Tahiti when it is okay to travel again."

%MINIFYHTMLa936d1bb772af8d30b73a71859d6f12a16%

The former SNL star later added that they would also receive $ 20 Apple gift cards.

"I guess you're going to be the one to buy the cars, thanks?" Folt joked.

Ferrell's jokes may have struck too close to home for some. USC has faced a setback in its policies during the closure of the pandemic. The school has been plagued by several lawsuits after refusing to reimburse unused portions of campus fees to students.

USC faced a backlash last month after defending its acceptance of $ 20 million in emergency grants through federal coronavirus relief funds.

Ferrell's visit was part of a virtual one-day graduation celebration that included an interactive hub for families, teachers, staff, alumni, and students to honor graduates with videos, photos, and social broadcasts.

This year, USC is awarding 19,500 undergraduate and graduate degrees, including 2,000 doctorates.

The virtual festivities included special events for each of the 23 schools within USC.