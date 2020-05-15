Why was Hailey Bieber filled with "guilt,quot; at the beginning of the marriage?

Hailey Bieber is giving followers a rare glimpse of their marriage to Justin Bieber.

While the couple have faced a fair amount of headlines regarding their love story, it's rare for pop culture fans to hear directly from them.

On Friday morning, however, the model sat down with Natalie Manuel Lee for the Hillsong Channel and started a heartfelt discussion about marriage.

"I think I would always expect him to be the person I would end up with anyway, so when we got together, it was like he was confident that this is what is supposed to be happening," Hailey explained to the Now with natalie host. "Getting married should never be taken lightly. It is not a joke. It is very, very serious … It was a very thoughtful life decision and it took every ounce of my faith in Jesus to step forward on that."

During the sitting, Hailey explained how she was raised in a Christian home. She would go on to explain the "additional guilt,quot; she put on herself to be the "good girl,quot;.