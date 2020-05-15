Why was Hailey Bieber filled with "guilt,quot; at the beginning of the marriage?

Hailey Bieber is giving followers a rare glimpse of their marriage to Justin Bieber.
While the couple have faced a fair amount of headlines regarding their love story, it's rare for pop culture fans to hear directly from them.
On Friday morning, however, the model sat down with Natalie Manuel Lee for the Hillsong Channel and started a heartfelt discussion about marriage.
"I think I would always expect him to be the person I would end up with anyway, so when we got together, it was like he was confident that this is what is supposed to be happening," Hailey explained to the Now with natalie host. "Getting married should never be taken lightly. It is not a joke. It is very, very serious … It was a very thoughtful life decision and it took every ounce of my faith in Jesus to step forward on that."
During the sitting, Hailey explained how she was raised in a Christian home. She would go on to explain the "additional guilt,quot; she put on herself to be the "good girl,quot;.
"We all wish there were things we never did and we all wish there were decisions we didn't make and mistakes we didn't make, but what I learned when I got married is that every mistake I made and every bad decision I made,quot; Everything he did to me feeling guilty "actually led me to get married and made me a wife," shared Hailey. "Probably during the first six or seven months of being married, I felt guilty. I wish I had not done this. I wish I had entered this clean, free, and clean slate, but what it taught me is that it is A, not realistic, and B We are all to blame and we are all ashamed for the things we have done, but it does not have to define who we are and it does not have to define me in my relationship. "
She continued: "I didn't have to define myself as a married woman and as a wife. We are constantly evolving, especially in Jesus. Our relationship with Christ is always deepening."
Throughout all the ups and downs of life, Hailey believes that her faith has been on her side.
And while marriage has symbolized a new chapter for the couple, Hailey is proud to see how much their love story has evolved.
"We went through a lot in the first six, seven months of our marriage. A lot happened with Justin's health and for me, taking on a responsibility like that was difficult, but I also know that God would never put me in a difficult situation. I couldn't drive, "Hailey shared. "I just saw it evolve in the last year and I've seen our relationship evolve in a way that I know was only possible because Jesus is at the center of it."
