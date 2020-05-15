Why Real New York Housewives Needed Leah McSweeney

Screenshot: Bravo Screenshot: Bravo

"I love how humble he is," Luann finally tells a producer, who gently pushes her off-screen to share her true feelings about the McSweeney home after visiting her. Humble, of course, is a not-so-secret code for declassé and poor, but McSweeney's department isn't either. "Most of the people who come to my department are quite impressed," says McSweeney in a confessional, "unless it's one percent, which I am not." This crucial class distinction is, of course, what makes McSweeney such a compelling addition to the cast, and while I'm sure his hit will finally ease me as the season progresses, it's been a real treat to see him for now.

While the other women are messy in ways that are now largely predictable and fabricated, McSweeney's penchant for being wild feels less scripted and more authentic, as evidenced by her antics at Ramona's getaway cabin in the Hamptons, a heartbreaking 45 minutes of beautifully ugly reality TV that included nudity, destruction of public property, and McSweeney, naked except for a thong, throwing lighted tiki torches into the bushes, yelling, "These represent bad things!" This behavior doesn't seem out of place for any of the other housewives, but at this point, viewers are just as used to seeing the fuzzy vortex of Sonja Morgan's vagina as seeing someone. plus Leading the charge was a nice change of pace.

Most importantly, though, McSweeney doesn't really seem to mind, and it's this quality that will sustain her for the rest of this season and beyond, if that's what she wants. Dorinda Medley, plagued by an element on page six who brags about her recent breakup with John Mahdessian, and chased by the ghost of her dead husband, Richard, doubles in her new role as callous, cruel, drunk and starts a fight. with Tinsley Mortimer over lunch in an apple orchard. They burst into tears and Leah, always wise, sits down and watches the other women scream at each other, biting down on old wounds. "I have nothing but the greatest sympathy for Dorinda, having to bury her husband, but what does that have to do with Tinsley?" she asks in a confessional, making a valid point that the rest of the women are unable to consider just because they are dedicated to history. McSweeney lacks context and chooses to rule by logic, something the franchise lacks in large numbers.

It's not revolutionary to say that a new person on an old TV show makes watching the show fun again, but adding McSweeney and letting his rock show that the franchise itself isn't outdated, but the women who populate the deals Bravo's television shows are.