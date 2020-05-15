Why Pixel Fans Should Praise iPhone – BGR

Google is expected to launch an affordable Pixel 4a phone in the coming weeks, possibly in early June.

The Pixel 4a release date has been slightly delayed, according to reports earlier this week.

The Pixel 4a's price has also changed from previous estimates, and the phone could be even cheaper than before. The iPhone SE could be to blame for all of that.

Google has been making phones for years, but failed to present its own iPhone-like success story. Nexus phones were cheaper than other devices, at least initially, but Google was unable to build a large enough base of loyal users. The rebranding to Pixel came with a pivot for premium devices. Google wanted its Android flagships to be as good as iPhones. That's probably why the iPhone has been the main source of inspiration for the Pixel series all these years. But still, the Pixel series didn't sell as well as Google expected. Therefore, Google had to tweak its flagship strategy last year and launch mid-range Pixels that people would want to buy. The Pixel 3a may have been a greater success for Google than the flagship versions, and it's the Pixel 4a that could similarly drive sales. In fact, the Pixel 4a could be an even better deal, and it's all the iPhone's "fault,quot;.

Apple released an iPhone version that absolutely no one can match alone A few weeks ago. The new iPhone SE has the same design that Apple unveiled in 2014, including the large, top and bottom bezels that are out of place in 2020. But the device includes the same processor that powers all three versions of iPhone 11. That's a chip. It beats anything running Android right now, including all of the most popular 2020 flagships like the Galaxy S20 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro. Thanks to that A13 processor, the iPhone SE will be a great phone for years to come, as you are likely to receive more iOS updates than Pixel phones. The best thing about the iPhone SE is that it sells for just $ 399, which is an incredible value, especially in the year of the coronavirus.

The Pixel 4a was also rumored to start at $ 399, and reports say the phone will hit stores sometime in May. We even saw ad mockups that listed the price tag for the new phone:

This week's reports revealed two unexpected developments for the Pixel 4a. The phone will be announced in early June, several weeks later than initially expected. And the phone could be even cheaper than we thought. The 128GB version would cost $ 349, which is $ 50 less expensive than the 64GB iPhone SE. The news came from 9to5Google Stephen Hall, who posted it on Twitter.

source suggests the price of $ 349 will be for the 128GB model – Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) May 14, 2020

Previous rumors said the 64GB Pixel 4a would start at $ 399. But that's a very high price for a phone that can't match the $ 399 iPhone SE. Okay, we'll never know if Google planned to sell the Pixel 4a for $ 399, but it's not unreasonable to assume that the new iPhone SE may have forced Google's hand.

For starters, it's unclear whether there will be a 64GB Pixel 4a. Such a device would have to be even cheaper than the 128GB model, but can Google hit less than $ 300?

Let's not forget that the Pixel 5 is rumored to feature a mid-range Qualcomm chip instead of the high-end Snapdragon 865. If that turns out to be accurate, then there will be no competition between Pixel 5 and iPhone 12 when it comes to performance. And Google will have to price the Pixel 5 accordingly.

So if you really love the Pixel series and are eager to buy a new one this year, you'll also have to thank the iPhone for possibly forcing Google to offer you a much better deal.

Pixel 4a mockup based on rumors. Image Source: YouTube