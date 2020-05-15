Why is Matthew Stafford's Michigan house for sale?

We've heard this story before: A star quarterback, in an offseason swirling with rumors about him playing elsewhere, puts his house up for sale.

This time, however, the story will not end with the quarterback moving south to play in Tampa.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is selling his suburban Detroit home (it can be yours for just $ 6.5 million), but it has nothing to do with him leaving the Lions. His wife, Kelly, quickly confronted any theory that implied a possible departure from Detroit.

"No speculation needed,quot; Kelly Stafford said in an Instagram story. "We are about to have our fourth child and I personally don't want to live in a lake or have a pool with four children under the age of 3. That is why it is on the market."

The Staffords real estate agent told Detroit Free Press that the family is "actively looking for properties,quot; in Michigan.

In the offseason, rumors have circulated about the Lions moving out of Stafford or recruiting a quarterback to replace him with the No. 3 overall pick in the April draft. The Lions quickly shut down any rumors that Stafford would be traded, ruining any smokescreen that the team was interested in taking a QB with their first choice.

Stafford remained a Lion and the team selected cornerback Jeff Okudah at n. ° 3, essentially confirming that the rumors were intended to boost the commercial market for selection no. ° 3. GM Lions Bob Quinn said after the draft that no official offers came from a team trying to negotiate.

"I want to be here," Stafford said Thursday in his first public comments this spring. "I love being a Detroit Lion. I love leading this team. All those kinds of things are out there to be out there. It's a slow news month at the time and I'm happy to be where I am and ready to deal with this offseason the way it is and try to make the best of the season that I hope will happen. "

His 2019 season was limited to eight games due to a back injury from which he said he had fully recovered. In those eight games, Stafford threw for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. Projected over 16 games, those stats would have given him the most TD passes and the second-most NFL passing yards last season.

The Lions were winless in all eight games without Stafford.