Why CU Buffs, CSU Rams should play twice in the 2020 soccer season

%MINIFYHTMLf1ddfc06bc1213977104c6bdf90f9c9b19%

Colorado state soccer coach Steve Addazio is a guy, and guys don't fear odorless coronavirus. Addazio is concerned about beating the CU Buffs in the season opener on September 5, not becoming the next victim of a pandemic that has killed more than 85,000 Americans.

I asked Addazio, a husband and father celebrating his 61st birthday on June 1, if he felt any sense of danger from COVID-19.

"Zero!" Addazio replied with a second of hesitation.

"I am not irresponsible, but I am not worried."

Coach Daz is a guy who wants to believe with all his heart that there will be college football in 2020. But if you want to hear COVID-19 laugh, tell him about your dreams.

"College football must be played … if it is safe," Addazio said Thursday.

I confess to being a guy like Daz. As a Midwestern boy who grew up during the 1960s, dazzled by the glitter of Notre Dame's golden dome, college football is my first sports love. So I sincerely hope that the season can start with the Rams and Buffs playing Labor Day weekend on the CSU campus.

"By following the correct protocols, we need to get our lives back," said Addazio.

But logic tells me that there is a better chance for the state of Colorado to win the national championship against Alabama in 2020 than this calendar year without the coronavirus drastically altering, reducing or closing the regular season. If we can't safely put students in CSU classrooms, it would be the height of hypocrisy to put players on the field to justify Addazio's $ 1.5 million salary.

Do you want college football this year? Well, you better get more creative than the idea of ​​fans sitting six feet away in the stadium. And I'm here to help, with an idea for CU Athletic Director Rick George and his CSU counterpart Joe Parker to chew on during these strange and uncertain times.

No game on the 2020 calendar can be written in ink, because there is very little indication of the havoc the pandemic could wreak next, so little national coordination of evidence and tracking we need, so little SEC consensus to the Pacific. 12 on The difference between what is safe and irresponsible to save a billion dollar company.

No wonder Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson told Sports Illustrated: "I feel like I'm at Grand Central Station, and there are 10 trains leaving in different directions, and we don't know which one to take."

Daz could be the optimistic type we need right now, as loyal alumni and disadvantaged sports bars yearn for a return to normal on the sports calendar. Or maybe Addazio is a jerk who chooses to ignore him and it could cost $ 1,000 to test every CSU football player, before the Rams can re-lock, board, and break all the rules of social distancing.

%MINIFYHTMLf1ddfc06bc1213977104c6bdf90f9c9b20%

Then what is? Is Addazio a brave football heart or a pig's head?

The truth? Addazio is probably a bit of both, because COVID-19 can affect even the healthiest of us with conflicting and conflicting emotions. I cannot relate to the moral certainty of those madmen who shout, "Reopen now!" or "Stay home!" Yes, I am sick and tired of being held hostage by an invisible disease. But I also hide the guilt behind my mask for any need to hug friends or family.

With nothing but crude estimates of what the death toll might be on July 1, who knows when (or if) it will be safe for the Rams and Buffs to open a training ground? But college athletics promoters and agitators have begun to believe that just as the governors of Louisiana and Oregon will reopen their businesses at different rates, the LSU Tigers and Oregon State Beavers may (or may not) be ready to start playing soccer. At different times. .

"We are not going to not have a soccer season, because a couple of teams in one state cannot play." We will have to move forward and adapt (to) that in a different way, "said Addazio. He is eager to hit the field, even if three Mountain West soccer teams based in California are forced to stay on the sidelines, due to health restrictions stricter in their home state.

So here is a modest football proposal for these crazy coronavirus times:

Suppose, for discussion purposes, that it is safe for the Rams and Buffs to play on September 5 in an empty Canvas stadium, except for players, coaches, officials and television cameras.

But next weekend, Fresno state will visit the Buffs, while CSU is due to take a road trip to the state of Oregon. In the name of health, safety, or fan interest, those games make little sense in the coronavirus era.

How about the Rams get on a bus the morning of Sept. 12 and travel to Boulder to play CU in a rematch at Folsom Field?

Yes I know. Buffs and Rams don't love each other. But as proud sons and daughters of this just state, are we together in this fight against the coronavirus? Or not?

Rams vs. Buffs. Buffs vs Rams. What I suggest is a home football series. Consecutive weekends.

Strange times require immediate thinking.

Hello CU and CSU: in 2020, let's play two.