Why CU Buffs, CSU Rams should play twice in the 2020 soccer season

Matilda Coleman
Colorado state soccer coach Steve Addazio is a guy, and guys don't fear odorless coronavirus. Addazio is concerned about beating the CU Buffs in the season opener on September 5, not becoming the next victim of a pandemic that has killed more than 85,000 Americans.

I asked Addazio, a husband and father celebrating his 61st birthday on June 1, if he felt any sense of danger from COVID-19.

"Zero!" Addazio replied with a second of hesitation.

"I am not irresponsible, but I am not worried."

Coach Daz is a guy who wants to believe with all his heart that there will be college football in 2020. But if you want to hear COVID-19 laugh, tell him about your dreams.

"College football must be played … if it is safe," Addazio said Thursday.

I confess to being a guy like Daz. As a Midwestern boy who grew up during the 1960s, dazzled by the glitter of Notre Dame's golden dome, college football is my first sports love. So I sincerely hope that the season can start with the Rams and Buffs playing Labor Day weekend on the CSU campus.

"By following the correct protocols, we need to get our lives back," said Addazio.

But logic tells me that there is a better chance for the state of Colorado to win the national championship against Alabama in 2020 than this calendar year without the coronavirus drastically altering, reducing or closing the regular season. If we can't safely put students in CSU classrooms, it would be the height of hypocrisy to put players on the field to justify Addazio's $ 1.5 million salary.

Do you want college football this year? Well, you better get more creative than the idea of ​​fans sitting six feet away in the stadium. And I'm here to help, with an idea for CU Athletic Director Rick George and his CSU counterpart Joe Parker to chew on during these strange and uncertain times.

No game on the 2020 calendar can be written in ink, because there is very little indication of the havoc the pandemic could wreak next, so little national coordination of evidence and tracking we need, so little SEC consensus to the Pacific. 12 on The difference between what is safe and irresponsible to save a billion dollar company.

