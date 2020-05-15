Why 13 reasons season 4 ends

13 reasons why concluded the story of the book on which it is based on the first season. And then he came back for the second season. And three. And now the fourth season, which will be the last. Why did the show go beyond Hannah Baker?Katherine Langford) history? And why is it ending now?

Creator of the series Brian Yorkey The producers, he said, "were strongly motivated by the book's conceptual hook in the first season, of this mystery, and by unfolding the mystery, you can delve deeper into the secrets that every teenager keeps and the things that affect their lives on the go." While he was interested in exploring that with a different set of characters, "we fell in love with these characters and wanted to know what happened next," he told EW.