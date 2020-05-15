Why 13 reasons season 4 ends

13 reasons why concluded the story of the book on which it is based on the first season. And then he came back for the second season. And three. And now the fourth season, which will be the last. Why did the show go beyond Hannah Baker?Katherine Langford) history? And why is it ending now?
Creator of the series Brian Yorkey The producers, he said, "were strongly motivated by the book's conceptual hook in the first season, of this mystery, and by unfolding the mystery, you can delve deeper into the secrets that every teenager keeps and the things that affect their lives on the go." While he was interested in exploring that with a different set of characters, "we fell in love with these characters and wanted to know what happened next," he told EW.
"Our North Star has always been that the inciting incident of the entire series is the death of Hannah and the tapes she leaves behind, so we want to continue to its logical conclusion and I think and hope that is what we do in season four. "
The fourth and final season of 13 reasons why It will feature Liberty High School senior class students trying to keep their dangerous secrets buried and facing "heartbreaking decisions that could affect their future forever," Netflix said in a press explosion.
Yorkey said the decision to end season four came midway through season two when they came to a place "where it seemed like a four-season story."
"I'm always a little suspicious of high school programs that go beyond four seasons because high school lasts four years. So when high school programs somehow last seven or eight seasons, don't get me wrong, I see them all, but I tend to be a little suspicious of something that started out as a high school show. And I felt that taking these characters to graduation and scattering to their next things seemed like the logical end point. So for a long time The idea has been, if we were so lucky to get the chance, we would do four seasons of this. So certainly going into the season 4 story, we knew it was the end, "Yorkey explained.
The new season of 13 reasons why falls on Friday June 5 on Netflix.
