White Lines review: the Netflix mystery starring Daniel Mays and Laurence Fox has the whole team but has no idea

In theory, White lines (Netflix), a 10-part murder mystery set in Ibiza, is my bag. There are Balearic beaches, sparkling seas, Romanian gangsters, clubs full of extras, orgies, murders and an inflatable banana filled with cocaine. Speaking of which, Laurence Fox is on it too.

The soundtrack is full of Manchester classics and nonsense from the euro house. The most attractive thing of all is that the creator is Alex Pina, the Spanish teacher behind Netflix's biggest non-English hit, Money Heist, An elegant and compelling thriller about thieves who take over the Royal Mint in Madrid.

If you set out to make a slippery, sun-drenched Anglo-Spanish thriller, this would be the first name on the list. I looked at all this and thought, yes, it would be a laugh, a summer garbage to forget the fact that I will never leave the house again.





So I'm baffled to report that somehow, out of these promising elements, Laurence Fox, Pina, and director Nick Hamm have created a lumpy, lead-filled first episode that manages to be, of all things, boring. . Actually, to be fair to Fox, he's not even in the opening.

It was very often, mainly only in The timesBut you have to wait until the second episode to see his turn as a raver turned cult guru, and hear his Manchester-Yorkshire-West Country accent. To be even fairer with Fox, he's spent a lot of time creating the image of someone you can go on vacation with only to find out he went to Harrow.

In the opening scene, Zoe Walker (Laura Haddock) and her husband arrive in present-day Almería, southern Spain, to identify the body of her brother Axel (Tom Rhys Harries), who disappeared 20 years ago. Axel was a fun, drug-loving DJ whose corpse has mummified in the desert, like King Tootenkhamun or Ramesesh. It was thought to be in India, so it is suspected that it has appeared on land owned by the Calafat family, who owns many clubs in Ibiza and wants to build a new casino.

Zoe sends her husband home to take care of their son while she heads to Ibiza to investigate her brother's disappearance. There he meets Marcus (Daniel Mays), Axel's best friend, now 44, who still lives on the island and complements his income as a DJ selling drugs.

He has his own problems: mainly Romanian smugglers and an ex-wife, Anna (Angela Griffin), who hosts elite sex parties. In retrospect, we begin to see the events that led to Axel's disappearance as Axel, Danny, and two other friends abandon the oppressive authoritarianism of Ninety Manchester to pursue their dreams.

Visually, it has that sun-bleached nightmare quality of a hangover abroad, when everything is a little too bright, and it must have cost a pack. There are one or two good jokes, although he is too pleased with himself about the banana boat scene. Pina is an expert in juggling different threads, building them together and absorbing them with twists. The problem is mainly acting. Zoe talks to her therapist by video call, in scenes designed to invest us in her search, but Haddock, best known for Guardian of the galaxy movies, it's strangely flat.

Apparently, Mays can't decide whether to play Marcus because of loose threat or slapstick friendliness, and falls between the cracks in the middle. The sections of the nineties are more interesting, but they are too slow for us to feel that there is a lot at stake. White lines He has all the equipment, but no idea.