"White Lines" and "Driven" Director Nick Hamm Launches Free Turn – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Hamm, film director Boosted and Trip and new Netflix series White lines, will launch the London-based Los Angeles-based entertainment company Free Turn.

Hamm has partnered with former WPP agency executive Jon Hamm at the firm, which will be a hybrid film and television production team and creative advertising agency. The brothers previously co-founded Greenroom Digital, which they sold to IPG in 2009.

Also aboard the Free Turn is Firecracker Films co-founder Jeremy Groman, who will take over as Creative Director, and former WPP growth director Gemma Batterby, who will lead the business as Managing Director.

Hamm is currently in pre-production on the first Free Turn movie. Factual will be under the guidance of Groman, whose recent projects include ESPN The fastest player in the world. The company says it has already signed agreements with SVOD and OTT services "to exclusively create brand-funded entertainment for its platforms" and has recently been appointed to lead the launch of a new American brand & # 39; hard seltzer & # 39 ; in the UK in the fall of 2020.

Hamm most recently directed four episodes of the bustling new Netflix series. White lines since The crownLeft s left margin and Money heistAlex Pina. Laura Haddock and Daniel Mays star in the well-received drama released today. We cover production in detail here. The BAFTA-winning filmmaker is also known for films including Boosted, Trip, Kill Bono and Blessing.

“There is a revolution in entertainment. How it is made, distributed, financed and watched. This new reality has decoupled the traditional relationship between advertising and entertainment, resulting in a void that has not yet been filled. Free Turn is at the forefront of that transformation as we build a company that unites the two worlds in a mutually beneficial future, "said the filmmaker.

Jon Hamm, who will serve as CEO, commented, "We are in a time of unlimited supply, infinite desire, and the technological means to deliver entertainment on a previously unimaginable scale." Free Turn is conceived and built for this new era: the age of on-demand care. Right now, "flipping switches" to get our attention is no longer simply the power of advertising. We are now in a buyer's market and the audience is the buyers. Today's audience is much more demanding, educated, and demanding, and will simply no longer tolerate mediocrity or any experience other than "the audience first." Brand-driven messages, no matter how creatively presented, fail to get through. Combine this with platforms that need new revenue models to finance their content ambitions, and you're in a perfect storm. Our total entertainment solution is configured to solve this problem for platforms and brands. "

Nick Hamm is represented by WME and Independent Talent.