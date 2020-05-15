What to see this weekend: our best picks for May 16-17

It seems like we're having an epic NBA playoff career after all.
OK, not really, but one of the biggest TV series of the year, The last DanceIt is more than helping to fill the basketball hole in our hearts that was left when the NBA, and all other major sports organizations, postponed their seasons in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Fortunately, Michael Jordan & Co. were ready to answer the call, providing a gripping drama worth five weekends. But the final deliveries of The last Dance they're not the only thing worth watching this weekend, May 16-17, as Netflix is releasing its next crime drama solution and Elle Fanning he is taking a real role in his new period satirical piece.
Plus, we're feeling nostalgic this week, thanks to the anniversary of one of the most underrated dance movies of all time, so why not break your pointe shoes and dance like you're not looking while watching it?
Here are our top picks for this weekend, May 16 and May 17 (aka MJ Day in our home) …
If you want to be part of a pop culture moment: Me, if you haven't seen any of the ESPN and Netflix docuseries The last Dance however, you should look at your life and your choices.
You don't have to be a basketball fan to be absolutely fascinated by the series, which follows the career of Michael Jordan, specifically focusing on the 1997-98 season of the Chicago Bulls. Directed with the critical respect that only a fan could have for Jason Smite, The last Dance it has it all: massive egos, little fights to rival a Real Housewives gathering, meme-worthy moments (every time MJ holds an iPad a .GIF is born), heartbreak and blatant nostalgia.
Catch up on the first eight episodes before the last two installments air on Sunday, hoping Herir will hit the bottom three right on the bucket to cement his place as one of the best limited series of the year. (Where to watch: ESPN +, On Demand)
If you lack live music and single in paradise in equal measure: Listen, we know it's probably a very specialized Venn diagram, but we're not going to lie, The Bachelor: Listen to your heart, the strange, uncomfortable and charming cross of American Idol and The Bachelor, it's really amazing? We were apprehensive, but we were captivated by the lack of the usual Instagram-ready polish of the OG franchise and the musical performances, which are actually pretty good. Instead of your heart, just listen to us and catch up before the end of the series on Monday on ABC. (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you long for more Money heist: Sorry, we are not here to surprise you with new episodes. Hey, we said we're sorry, so back off! Anyway, we have another offer to retain you: White lines, a new series from the creator of Money heistIt falls this weekend and will definitely be your next crime drama obsession. Bonus: it takes place in Ibiza, with really exuberant cinematography, so you will spend too much time debating how to say "Ibiza,quot; again with your friends. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you were the best dancer in your high school: ICYMI Central stage (the best dance movie of all time, not us @!) turned 20 this week and made us feel nostalgic. (Check out what the cast is doing now!) And sometimes the gods of pop culture hit it with both hands because on their anniversary day, it was reported that a television adaptation of Sweet / vicious& # 39; Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Oh how this makes us feel! What better way to celebrate than by watching the 2000 teen drama and arguing about Charlie vs. Cooper again? (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you are fond of history but also love Tik Tok: Yes Sofia Coppolais precious and underrated Marie Antoinette and the favorite I had a Gen-Z baby, it would be The great, a dark comedy starring a compelling as always Elle Fanning like coming of age Catalina la Grande. In this revisionist version of the Russian leader's rise to power, viewers can expect witty and biting phrases, beautiful scenery and luscious dresses, a bit of slapstick comedy, and female empowerment. Plus, Nicholas Hoult He probably gained a pound or two after all the scenes he chewed on during his fiddling as the erratic Emperor Peter. Huzzah! (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you're in the mood for some Garry Marshall magic: The iconic film director, who passed away in 2016, was honored with his own ABC special, The happy days of Garry Marshall, which aired this weekend, made us long for the warm and confusing feelings that only his movies could provide. We can recommend The princess's Diary, in which you'll see the unscripted scene that Marshall surprised star Anne Hathaway by putting in the movie? (Where to watch: Disney +)
If you're looking for some Inspo to put on your bicep curls this weekend: Rejoice, Alias it is finally airing again, giving us the opportunity to worship once again on the altar of Jennifer Garner In her iconic role as Sydney Bristow, she spies on her with a penchant for wigs. Also drinks Bradley Cooper! (Where to watch: Amazon Prime video)
