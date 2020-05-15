What to see this weekend: our best picks for May 16-17

It seems like we're having an epic NBA playoff career after all.

OK, not really, but one of the biggest TV series of the year, The last DanceIt is more than helping to fill the basketball hole in our hearts that was left when the NBA, and all other major sports organizations, postponed their seasons in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fortunately, Michael Jordan & Co. were ready to answer the call, providing a gripping drama worth five weekends. But the final deliveries of The last Dance they're not the only thing worth watching this weekend, May 16-17, as Netflix is ​​releasing its next crime drama solution and Elle Fanning he is taking a real role in his new period satirical piece.

Plus, we're feeling nostalgic this week, thanks to the anniversary of one of the most underrated dance movies of all time, so why not break your pointe shoes and dance like you're not looking while watching it?