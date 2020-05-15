What does coronavirus mean to go to the lake?

Like many Canadians in areas where this is a holiday weekend, my wife and I would normally be in our cabin, dragging outdoor furniture and small boats out of their winter dens, evaluating the work of mice and squirrels, and, in General, preparing for a summer of fun.
But the pandemic means that we are not there this year. And like many pandemic-related issues, there is no consensus on what Canadian families are fortunate enough to own a summer home, cabin, cabin, chalet, camp, or whatever it is called in their region.
Regulations and advice to country house owners vary not only by province but often by region. And I also found this week that the guidelines can be vague or even contradictory within the same region.
Alberta has eased many restrictions within the province, except for Calgary and Brooks, which have been relatively hit. But the mayors of Banff and neighboring Canmore, an exceptionally beautiful area where many Calgarians have secondary homes, exhort outsiders to stay away for now.
At the same time, Quebec has largely lifted its internal travel restrictions. As a result, his public security ministry told me in an email that Québécois are free to visit their chalets as long as they do not travel through the area after arrival and bring all of their groceries and supplies.
Since then, Mr. Ford has essentially left it up to local authorities to decide whether cottagers will be welcome.
Emotions are strong on both sides. In some areas, the prospect of seasonal residents returning has inflamed ever-persistent tensions between year-round residents and often much wealthier cabin owners.
Many cabin dwellers, particularly those living in high-rise buildings, see their second homes as an ideal solution for insulation.
But an obvious concern is that the coronavirus will hitchhike in these areas along with the cottagers. Year-round residents are also concerned that their small hospitals are overwhelmed, as are places like grocery stores, which now operate under physical distance restrictions that limit the number of customers who are allowed to enter. righ now.
But in Muskoka, where Mr. Ford and I are going to escape, along with 80,000 other seasonal residents, there have been conflicting messages. Dr. Charles Gardner, the medical health officer for Muskoka and another popular cabin area, wants everyone to stay away. His concern is transmission, and He has noted that Toronto, home to many of the cabin owners, has three times the rate of Covid-19 infections than Muskoka.
The Muskoka mayors, however, Submit an open letter advising everyone to avoid creating an "us against them,quot; situation between seasonal residents and full-time residents. The letter left open the possibility that cottagers could come, while establishing some rules.
Phil Harding, The Mayor of Muskoka Lakes Township and one of the letter's authors covers both camps. He started arriving at a family cabin in Muskoka from Toronto in 1966 and moved there during the 1990s. His municipality, which includes some of the most expensive cabins in Canada, has around 6,500 year-round residents and 13,500 residents.
While he was strongly opposed to anyone who did not have a cabin or house to come visit, he told me that he was opposed to any move to block the inhabitants of his property.
"I certainly would never want a military-type state with checkpoints on every highway and municipal border," Harding said. "Most people have been and will continue to be respectful of the virus and of other people and of different communities."
As long as they follow the isolation rules and bring supplies, Mr. Harding's message to the cabin dwellers is: "You are Muskoka Lakes residents and would be welcome."
(For the record, the cabin I usually go to, my wife's family cabin, is in a different Muskoka township than Mr. Harding's).
If you live in a community with vacation homes, I would like to know what you think about the local people who return to your area. Similarly, if you have a cabin, have you decided whether to use it this year? Please email me and include your full name and where you live or country house in [email protected] Unless you indicate otherwise, your comments may appear in a future Canada Letter.
Born in Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
How are we doing?
We look forward to hearing your thoughts on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to [email protected]
Do you like this email?
Send it to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.