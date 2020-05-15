‘We're having a bigger impact’: houses of worship seeing increased attendance to online services – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe6eb4703d711289579b4096ba215da4017%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's new "Stay Safe MN,quot; order allows groups of 10 or fewer to meet beginning Monday with adequate social distancing. That includes meetings for religious purposes.

While some are ready to worship side by side, that may continue to wait. But many religious leaders have found that faith challenges physical spaces.

From the unconventional to the technological, the faithful are showing that their faith knows no bounds.

Dale Hummel, senior pastor of Wooddale Church, said he believes online attendance is higher now than physical attendance before the outbreak.

"When this virus came, it was an opportunity for us to really rediscover the beginnings of the church, that most churches started at home," said Hummel. “You can go online to live prayer. We have people ready to pray for them on the spot. In many ways, we are having a greater impact this way. "

Tim Hart-Andersen, senior pastor at Westminster Presbyterian in Minneapolis, said attendance has increased since he moved online.

"We didn't know what to expect. We frankly thought we would see a drop," said Hart-Andersen. "I think it says something about what people need. They need connection. They long for the community. "

It is Ramadan, and Imam Asad Zaman, executive director of the Minnesota American Muslim Society, says that people long to meet.

"It is significantly more successful than we thought it would be. However, it is not like the real thing, "Zaman said. "It is puzzling, it is difficult. Ramadan is a month of deep community participation."

Despite that need, most feel that it will be a while before someone worships together in person.

"I don't think it's just the governor's order that is holding things back. There are security concerns and how we keep our people safe, "said Zaman.

Hummel echoed that thought.

"People are eager to go back, but the truth is that there are many people who are also nervous," said Hummel.

Hart-Andersen says he doesn't expect most of the faithful to return completely until 2021. Then, until then, faith will have to prevail.

"It helps us ask,‘ So what really matters? "Zaman said.

None of the religious leaders Up News Info spoke to for this story plan is that even small groups of 10 or less will meet soon.

