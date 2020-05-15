A Michelein star is nice. A beard from James, great too. But for some chefs, nothing is as sweet as beating Bobby flay.
Since 2013, the three-time James Beard-winning Iron Chef has faced challenges with his Food Network series, Beating bobby flay, a natural extension of the face-to-face confrontations in which he participated Iron cook and Shoot down with Bobby Flay. The show's recipe is simple. Each half-hour episode begins with two cooks scrambling to create a meal using one featured ingredient (think: fresh squid, squash puree, or sardines).
Once the guest judges determine a winner, like Flay's friends, their main motivation is to find someone capable of defeating him, they get hit by the French Culinary Institute graduate and They can decide what's on the menu, usually a signature dish that they've been perfecting for years.
Even with that edge, Flay's competitors don't serve humble pie as often. In 297 episodes, over 25 seasons, the author of 13 cookbooks has only lost a respectable 111 times, and more than a few went to his colleagues on the Food Network. (Appointed judges Alex Guarnaschelli the winner in the blind taste test twice; Amanda Freitag has won another victory and more recently pastry genius Buddy Valastro outclassed Flay in a cake themed competition.)
"Competing and beating someone of his stature, and knowing how good a chef he is, it was definitely a validation to show that my ability surpassed his that day," Michael Merida told New Jersey. Pascack Press to win with their smoked cod kibble at the season premiere of February 25. "I wanted to see who was the best chef when it comes to flavors, and savor it."
With no end in sight, there are far more opportunities to see the 55-year-old man get his desserts (and he can catch 10 of his losses now that seasons eight and nine have fallen on Hulu).
In the meantime, we are sharing a few secrets about its long-lasting success. Eat up!
