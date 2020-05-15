We are uncovering the best secrets about Beat Bobby Flay

A Michelein star is nice. A beard from James, great too. But for some chefs, nothing is as sweet as beating Bobby flay.

Since 2013, the three-time James Beard-winning Iron Chef has faced challenges with his Food Network series, Beating bobby flay, a natural extension of the face-to-face confrontations in which he participated Iron cook and Shoot down with Bobby Flay. The show's recipe is simple. Each half-hour episode begins with two cooks scrambling to create a meal using one featured ingredient (think: fresh squid, squash puree, or sardines).

Once the guest judges determine a winner, like Flay's friends, their main motivation is to find someone capable of defeating him, they get hit by the French Culinary Institute graduate and They can decide what's on the menu, usually a signature dish that they've been perfecting for years.