Watch Katy Perry's "Daisies,quot; Magic Music Video

Stop and smell the daisies!

Attention to each and every one Katy Perry amateurs. The wait for new music is finally over!

On Friday night, shortly after midnight, the American idol The judge released the official music video for his latest song "Daisies,quot;.

Expected to appear on their next album, which will be released on August 14, the catchy song is exactly what fans expected when starting a new weekend a little earlier.

While Katy kept much of the project under wraps in the days leading up to release, the expectant mother is expected to perform "Daisies,quot; for the first time on Friday morning on Amazon Music at 10 a.m. PST.

"‘ Daisies & # 39; is a hymn celebration of the resistance of the human spirit, "Katy shared in a press release before her performance. "I wrote this song as a call to stay true to the direction you've set yourself, regardless of what others may think. I look forward to joining Amazon Music this week to perform 'Daisies' for the first time."