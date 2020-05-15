Watch Jimmy Fallon's kids hilariously take their opening monologue

Their Tonight's show protagonist Jimmy Fallon… and his sons!

The two daughters of the night host:Winnie, 6 and Franny, 5: They sweetly stole the spotlight once again during Thursday's home episode.

For the opening monologue, Jimmy decided to provide a change of scenery and sit in the back of his car with loved ones. However, it wasn't long before the kids got a little fidgety. From dancing in their seats and putting their feet on their father, to walking directly to the camera and singing songs about Tic Tacs, the ladies enjoyed tons of silly antics.

"That's not a song," said Jimmy as his children performed their mint tune.

"It is now,quot;, his wife, and substitute cameraman, Nancy Juvonen said.

At another time, Winnie and Franny decided to change the seating arrangement and crawled over their father in the middle of a joke. However, the fun moments didn't end once the monologue ended. During a "Hashtags,quot; game, the sisters played a game in which they pretended they could not see their father and then proceeded to "play ball,quot; by moving their bodies from side to side.