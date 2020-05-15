Watch Brie and Nikki Bella be hilariously honest about their sex lives

The Bellas are getting daring!
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella they are known for their frankness but in this Total fine Extra clip, the cufflinks demonstrate just how open they are, even when it comes to the most intimate parts of their lives.
In the bonus scene, Nikki and Brie are on stage at a live show for The Fine podcast when they decide to participate in an unfiltered Q,amp;A segment, even though their mother, Kathy Colace, is in the audience.
A fan goes straight to the point and asks the twins, "How often do they get strangers in bed?"
Brie's husband Daniel Bryan I was already on stage, but after this question Nikki yells for Artem Chigvintsev join them. When he does, she jumps onto his lap and gives a sensual response.
"Artem and I have an incredible sex life," says Nikki. "When they say the dancers are the best, let me tell you … Just move those hips. And once you have a dancer, you don't come back! That's all."
As the crowd goes wild, Nikki continues, "Legit, we went two weeks without having sex and it made me mad. Like, do you know how hungry you are? I'm hungry."
Brie's answer looks like it's going to be a little more PG, but that's not the case!
"Do you know what mommy's life is like?" she asks the audience. "A boy making noise, waking you up when you're kissing you and getting there."
After Nikki intervenes, she says that is why she is not a mother; In order to feed her "hunger,quot; —Brie explains that on Wednesdays, Bryan tends to return home at 8 p.m.
"So on Wednesdays at 8pm, if you're going to have a cocktail, think, 'Wow, Brie and Bryan are boned right now,'" he says, making Bryan laugh. .
Check out the full LOL clip above! Plus, you can take a closer look at Brie and Nikki's candid thoughts on sex by scrolling through the images below.
When the mood strikes …
There is no such thing as TMI for The Bella Twins.
Case in point: In March 2020, Nikki said The Fine podcast invited Vanessa Lachey all about how her sex life had changed since she got pregnant. Due to the change in hormones and construction, the co-founder of Belle Radici stated that her sexy time with Artem was "on and off,quot;.
"Our sex life goes on and on. And I don't know if it's me," said Nikki. "I have to admit that last night was the first time I said to her, 'Hey, can you massage my breasts?'" She detailed. "And then I pushed my hand down and thought, 'Can you massage there too? Thank you.'"
A different kind of happy hour
Although Brie and Bryan are parents, that doesn't stop them from enjoying time alone.
"Bryan comes home on Wednesday and we have sex around 8pm, so on Wednesdays at 8pm, if you're having a cocktail, think: 'Wow, Brie and Bryan are fraying right now ! & # 39; ", joked Brie during an October 2019 episode of The Fine podcast.
Scheduled sex is still sex! Enjoy your time alone, you two.
Once you go dancer, you never come back
During an October 2019 episode of The Fine podcastNikki bragged about her "amazing sex life,quot; with love Artem.
"When they say the dancers are the best, let me tell you: once you have a dancer, you don't come back. That's all," he said enthusiastically about the first one. Dancing with the stars Pro. "If he leaves me, I'll go to the ballet every night because that's all!"
He even revealed that the professional dancer "moves those hips,quot; while naked.
Scott Angelheart / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank
Sex in the public toilet
They did what, where?
In 2019 Brie and Nikki teamed up Access Hollywood& # 39; s Sibley Scoles for a round of "Roller Coaster Confessions,quot;. While riding Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, the famous twins revealed the wildest place they have ever had sex.
And, surprisingly, they had similar responses.
"I would say there is a public toilet in the sink," said Nikki.
"Oh my gosh, I also did a public restroom once," added Brie.
The more you know!
Before they were official
Before defining their relationship, Nikki and Artem were enjoying each other's company in and out of the room. In fact, for an episode of his podcast in April 2019, Nikki shared that Artem was an "incredible lover,quot; with "graceful legs."
Unfortunately, Artem's body shape made Nikki feel a little self-conscious, especially for her thighs.
"And you imagine when I'm upstairs? That I'm going to save for another episode. Thighs galore, girl," she added.
The extraction method
During a 2015 episode of Total divasBrie surprised Nikki with the news that she and her husband Bryan only use the "extraction method,quot; during sex.
"When you're married, you don't use condoms, come on," Brie said during a trip to a grocery store. "Birth control is putting chemicals in your body, condoms, we're married, so Bryan and I do it the old-fashioned way … the extraction method."
"You're kidding me, right?" Nikki replied.
At the time, Nikki was simply worried about what an unplanned baby would do to their careers.
Theo Wargo / NBCUniversal
Talk about a Derailed train
It's no secret that Nikki Bella wasn't the biggest fan of ex John Cenauncomfortable bedroom scene in Amy Schumerthe hit comedy, Derailed train. However, in one episode of Total fine, the retired WWE superstar revealed that the sex scene had an effect on his libido.
"Imagine seeing your man do a sex scene and make everyone see his big butt," she said at the time. "You know you have pictures. I swear I couldn't masturbate forever because I only think about the sex scene."
Brie's "sexual process,quot;
During a 2016 episode of Total fine, Brie revealed how she arranges her room so that she and Bryan are in a good mood. For him Total fine star, it's all about the candles!
"So … because … when … Bryan and I like to light candles," Brie teased Nikki.
"Oh wait, are you going through your sexual process with me now?" Nikki asked. "That's not why I came here by the way."
"I know but I'm showing you," replied Brie.
At another point in the episode, Bryan made it clear that he likes "candles,quot; and "music,quot; as it helps him relax.
