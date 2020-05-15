Watch Brie and Nikki Bella be hilariously honest about their sex lives

The Bellas are getting daring!

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella they are known for their frankness but in this Total fine Extra clip, the cufflinks demonstrate just how open they are, even when it comes to the most intimate parts of their lives.

In the bonus scene, Nikki and Brie are on stage at a live show for The Fine podcast when they decide to participate in an unfiltered Q,amp;A segment, even though their mother, Kathy Colace, is in the audience.

A fan goes straight to the point and asks the twins, "How often do they get strangers in bed?"

Brie's husband Daniel Bryan I was already on stage, but after this question Nikki yells for Artem Chigvintsev join them. When he does, she jumps onto his lap and gives a sensual response.

"Artem and I have an incredible sex life," says Nikki. "When they say the dancers are the best, let me tell you … Just move those hips. And once you have a dancer, you don't come back! That's all."

As the crowd goes wild, Nikki continues, "Legit, we went two weeks without having sex and it made me mad. Like, do you know how hungry you are? I'm hungry."