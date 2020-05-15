Watch Amy Schumer call Seth Meyers for not knowing her son's age

Amy Schumerand Seth Meyersback off but apparently not that far behind.

Thursday Inside Amy Schumer alum hilariously called the night host during his virtual visit to Late night with seth meyers. Accompanied by her husband Chris FischerAmy was about to give her longtime friend an update on her son. Gene David when she realized that he didn't know some basic facts about her adorable baby.

"You are spending time with your beautiful boy Gene, who is 11 months old," Seth began, followed by Amy, who stepped in and said, "No, you are a bad friend." Not knowing that the couple's son had already celebrated his first birthday earlier this month, Seth said, "Did you already have one?"

So he Derailed train Star had a few other accomplishments. "Yeah, you know, we didn't actually get your birthday or gift message, which is weird." Trying to explain where his mistake came from, Seth joked, "I'm a good friend because I watched the first episode of your show and you guys talk carefully about how he's 11 months old. I've just never seen a couple of parents who are more proud that her son is 11 months old because you mention him a lot. "