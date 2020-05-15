Watch Amy Schumer call Seth Meyers for not knowing her son's age

Amy Schumerand Seth Meyersback off but apparently not that far behind.
Thursday Inside Amy Schumer alum hilariously called the night host during his virtual visit to Late night with seth meyers. Accompanied by her husband Chris FischerAmy was about to give her longtime friend an update on her son. Gene David when she realized that he didn't know some basic facts about her adorable baby.
"You are spending time with your beautiful boy Gene, who is 11 months old," Seth began, followed by Amy, who stepped in and said, "No, you are a bad friend." Not knowing that the couple's son had already celebrated his first birthday earlier this month, Seth said, "Did you already have one?"
So he Derailed train Star had a few other accomplishments. "Yeah, you know, we didn't actually get your birthday or gift message, which is weird." Trying to explain where his mistake came from, Seth joked, "I'm a good friend because I watched the first episode of your show and you guys talk carefully about how he's 11 months old. I've just never seen a couple of parents who are more proud that her son is 11 months old because you mention him a lot. "
But, one thing that the Saturday night live Alum definitely knew that Amy and Chris had recently changed Gene's middle name from Attell to David due to the inappropriate timbre it had.
Playing shy on the subject, Amy said, "Oh, we thought it would be a better name, what do you mean? Her middle name, we thought we would honor my father …"
Addressing his hilarious mishap, the I feel pretty The star continued, "Yeah, I mean by accident, we called our son Genital. I mean, look, a lot of people are going through this. We found out that a month had passed and saying he was alarmed was a pretty big understatement. You know , after having a baby, within a month, you're not vulnerable or anything, so it's a good time to realize that you named your son after, you know, the section where his penis is not a vagina. brilliant. "
As the Amy Schumer learns to cook The stars recalled that her name was failing, Amy noted that Seth did not hide his enthusiasm for Gene's original nickname. "I mean, but failing that hard from the start, I think you texted me a couple of times because I think you really loved it," she said, followed by Seth, who mentioned, "And also, like, Fischer – last name. Fischer – could be & # 39; fissure & # 39; Like, both sides of & # 39; Attell & # 39; did not do better. "
Responding, Amy joked, "Are you proud of every moment of your life, Seth?"
Check out how Amy hilariously calls Seth and remember the time she realized she and Chris's son needed a new middle name in the video above!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML723eda4351774231fb9882e30921646819%