Warner Bros. with "legally blonde" scribes; Julie Andrews Producing – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Up News Info learned that a Blake Edwards reboot came to the 1979 comedy 10 is happening at Warner Bros. with Legally BlondeKaren McCullah and Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith write. Sue Kroll, through the exclusive agreement of Kroll & Co. Entertainment at the Burbank, CA studio, will produce alongside Jeff Nathanson. Julie Andrews and Ashok Amritraj will be the executive producers.

The original film, starring Edwards' wife Julie Andrews, Dudley Moore, and Bo Derek, followed a Hollywood composer through a midlife crisis falling in love with a newly married woman. 10 It was a huge box office hit on the day earning nearly $ 75 million at the national box office.

The new project will take a comic look at the question of what defines a "perfect 10" in today's world. The new contemporary reinvention will be inspired by the wit, humor and groundbreaking conversations of the original film on sexual politics.

"10 it has a special place in my heart. Capture Blake's charisma and special humor that I adore so much. I have long been quite protective of which of Blake's brilliant works should be reimagined. I am delighted that today's moviegoers have the opportunity to enjoy a new interpretation of this classic, "said Julie Andrews.

10 He was nominated for two Oscars for the original score for Henry Mancini, as well as for the best song he wrote with Robert Wells, "It's easy to say." Further, 10 She garnered five Golden Globe nominations, including Best Comedy / Musical Movie, Andrews for Best Comedy / Musical Actress, Moore for Best Comedy / Musical Actor, Derek in the New Star of the Year category, and Mancini's score.

McCullah and Smith are known for their female comic sensibilities in movies like 10 things I hate about youand The house bunny, among others. Peter Dodd is overseeing the project for Warner Bros.

Kroll recently produced the Suicide Squad cleave Birds of prey which grossed over $ 202 million at the WW box office, and was an EP about the $ 436 million and more Oscar winning gross A star has been born. The former head of marketing and distribution for Warner Bros. launched her production company Sue & Kroll in 2018. Her upcoming projects in various stages of development include sci-fi action thriller. Justice with producers Ridley Scott and Jules Daly; an untitled comedy starring Sandra Bullock, which she will also produce with Michael Bostick; the action thriller The Six Billion Dollar Man, starring Mark Wahlberg, who also produces alongside Stephen Levinson, Bill Gerber, Scott Faye and Karen Lauder; a movie based on Peter Kornbluth Politicianarticle "My dear Fidel: a journalist's secret link with Fidel Castro" with producers Gal Gadot and JaronVarsano; Annie Ward Beautiful evil Jonathan Lethem & # 39; s The wild detectiveand Elizabeth Gilbert Girls City .

Amritraj has produced hits likeTearing Down the House, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance as well as critically acclaimed movies99 homesand Shopgirl.

Kroll is represented by CAA and attorney Stewart Brookman, Nathanson by UTA and attorney Adam Kaller, Andrews / The Blake Edwards Trust / Geoffrey Productions by Media Four and attorney Sol Rosenthal, Hyde Park / Amritraj by Schuyler Moore of Greenberg Glusker, McCullah by Seth Jaret, Smith de Verve, Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment and Karl Austen.