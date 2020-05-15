Virtual production by Enderby Entertainment of Thriller & # 39; 92 & # 39; covering 7 countries – Up News Info

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt production worldwide, Enderby Entertainment has begun work on a film that will be produced and shot in virtually six countries.

%MINIFYHTML46a3dfbcf4a7a50f98935b75b6e031ea15%

Veronica Ferres and Aleks Paunovic lead the cast of 92, a direct thriller produced by Rick Dugdale from the script for Cam Cannon. Lilly Krug, TJ Kayama, and Martin Sternmark also star.

The image follows five characters connected only by their devotion to the late tech titan Finley Hart. Based around the world, the quintet must work together to close Hart's most secret invention: a machine that is the solution to humanity's problems or the end of life on Earth.

"We have been working 24 hours since the start of this pandemic to find a creative way to go back to making movies and prioritize the safety and health of everyone involved first," said Dugdale, who is the CEO of Enderby Entertainment. . "Once we found the right script that allowed us to rely heavily on virtual footage, all the elements began to come together to remotely produce, direct and shoot the entire movie using unconventional platforms, online technology and even security cameras." .

Related story %MINIFYHTML46a3dfbcf4a7a50f98935b75b6e031ea16% Most viewers will return to theaters if COVID-19 safety guidelines are met, according to EDO survey

Dugdale will remotely supervise the virtual filming in each country with his own houses, with the actors' own homes as sets. The production will work with the People in the Park post-production team, led by Hakan Karlsson, who will act as executive producer and editor at 92.

Added Cannon, Enderby's vice president of production and development: “Writing this script proved to be an exciting challenge, given the parameters of recording everything virtually without any of the physical contacts involved in traditional film production. As a thriller, the story flourished with the accent of images from security cameras, computers, smartphones, and other tech devices everyone has at home. There's almost an additional layer of advantage to the story, given the way we're shooting the movie. "

Enderby said the cast members will choose a local charity COVID-19 from their respective country to benefit from the partial income from the film.