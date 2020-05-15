virtual cut: electronic presentation of paving for virtual cuts, without going back: CJI – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML7af4bf47d4f5f6457cd3bf9f0b4840e217%

The President of the Supreme Court of Justice of India, S.A. He stressed that this step will not be reversed.

"We went to video conferencing to slow down the courtroom. We have to change according to the needs of the times. We have to accept the current situation. There is a need for a change of mind. Now there is no going back." He said at the opening of an online demonstration of the Supreme Court's electronic filing module, which was broadcast online.

The inauguration was also attended by the President of the electronic Committee of the Supreme Court of Justice, D.Y. Chandrachud.

This electronic filing business is the first step in establishing electronic courts, CJI added.

Supreme Court President Bobde said it is an extraordinary situation in extraordinary times, and the pandemic forced to rethink how the high court works. "Rethinking what is essential to the essence of the judicial system … The Supreme Court was the first institution to respond to this danger (spread of Covid-19)," he said.

It was decided not to open in the usual way and then went to virtual courts and, through this movement, ensured that the court did not become the center for spreading the virus, he added.

He insisted that this electronic filing business is the first step towards electronic courts, and there is no doubt that electronic filing received a boost due to the coronavirus.

"Technology must be user-friendly and does not exclude any citizen anywhere. The rule of law must survive regardless of the virus. Artificial intelligence can play a large role in the organization of courts, the categorization of cases, and the automation of the courts. If we had that if we had this system during the Ayodhya affair, then we could have dealt much more efficiently as there were thousands of pages to go, "said the CJI, claiming that the shutdown prepared for the apex court. for a new working environment.

Judge Chandrachud said the pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges, and requires a calibrated and institutional response. "What we do today will define the future. In addition to the Supreme Court, we have 17,000 courts. Overcoming initial rulings, the deployment of VC hearings has been used across the country," he said.

He cited that the Patna High Court dealt with 450 cases by videoconference, and the lower courts dealt with thousands of cases. "We have devised: electronic filings, which are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Digitized objection-screening mechanism. Electronic payment of court fees and incorporation of digital signatures. The dashboard will be a complete electronic folder of all the individual data of the respective attorneys, "said Judge Chandrachud, insisting that electronic filing is important for an efficient justice delivery system.

The President of the Association of Defenders of the Supreme Registry (SCAORA), lawyer Shivaji Jadhav, as well as the President of the Association of Lawyers of the Supreme Court (SCBA), main lawyer Dushyant Dave were also present at the occasion.

