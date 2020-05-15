Vietnam has spent $ 200,000 trying to save a coronavirus patient – BGR

Vietnam has spent more than $ 200,000 fighting to save the life of a British man who was infected with the new coronavirus.

After more than 30 days of life support, the man's only hope is a lung transplant.

Vietnam has reported only 312 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths since its outbreak began in late January.

The new coronavirus has infected more than 4.56 million people worldwide, as of Friday afternoon. More than 305,000 of them died from COVID-19 complications, and that number will only increase in the coming weeks. The actual number of global COVID-19 cases is likely much higher, as many people were either not diagnosed with a test or showed no symptoms. Asymptomatic carriers do not qualify for testing in countries where the number of tests is still limited. The disease will continue to spread for some time, and we may never completely eliminate it.

But not all countries had to deal with a large number of cases. Several countries stand out for the way they have managed their local epidemic of COVID-19, and one of them is Vietnam. The Asian country that borders China reported its first case in January. Since then, the number of official cases in Vietnam has increased to 312, and the state has reported no deaths. What's really interesting is that Vietnam has already spent $ 200,000 to keep a COVID-19 patient alive whose lungs have been so dramatically affected by the virus that he will need a transplant.

With a population of over 95 million people, the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam seems like a statistical anomaly compared to what we see in other similar regions. Some countries may have forgotten to correctly report the number of deaths from COVID-19, and it is suspected that they have hidden the true extent of the infection. A country has yet to report a single case. And another struggled with pneumonia of unknown origin before making the true extent of his coronavirus outbreak official. Things got so bad that the country experienced a strange phenomenon in which a few doctors found themselves falling to death within days.

But Vietnam often made the news as a success story when it came to containing the virus.

Patient 91 is one of 52 patients in the country who have not yet recovered from COVID-19. The man is a 43-year-old British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines and was diagnosed in mid-March. He is believed to have caught the virus at a bar in Ho Chi Minh City. Reuters He says more than 4,000 people connected to the bar group were tested, and 18 of them were confirmed positive.

Most of them have recovered, but the unidentified British man has been on life support for more than 30 days, and his condition has deteriorated significantly. Patient 91 has only 10% of his lung capacity left, and the case has spread widely in the country. The government has already spent $ 200,000 to keep the patient alive. Doctors attempted to treat the blood clots in the patient with the help of medications imported from abroad, but the patient's condition has not improved.

The Health Ministry held a meeting with experts from the best hospitals on Tuesday and decided that the only way to save the man's life was to perform a lung transplant. Two days later, state media reported that 10 people, including a 70-year-old military veteran, volunteered as lung donors.

Regulators in Vietnam do not allow doctors to transplant donated lungs "by most living people," a representative from the Vietnam National Coordinating Center for Human Organ Transplantation told a local newspaper. The irony is that someone else would have to die to save this patient, and even then there would have to be a match between the donor and the British.

Reuters He notes that the government has received broad support for the way he handled the coronavirus outbreak. Vietnam used aggressive testing and a massive centralized quarantine to contain the epidemic. It may be very good propaganda that plays well locally and abroad, but Vietnam's quest to save a single man at all costs should not go unnoticed in a world where the new normal includes daily news reports detailing thousands of new COVID-19 deaths.

