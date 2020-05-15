Video Call: South Korea, China and Japan to Hold Video Call Coronavirus Meeting – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML4ea31130680bacfcc4d04613452ade1115%

South Korean, Chinese and Japanese health ministers will meet by video conference on Friday to discuss ways to work together in the global campaign against the new coronavirus, South Korean officials said.

The meeting is the first among senior health officials from East Asian neighbors since the outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan emerged late last year.

"The ministers will exchange views on the latest COVID-19 situation and the related policy of each country," South Korea's deputy health minister Kim Gang-lip said in a briefing, referring to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"We are planning to present our work on information exchange, special entry procedures, and large-scale treatment facilities."

All three countries are optimistic that their outbreaks are under control and are looking to get their economy back on track while keeping an eye out for any second wave of infection.

China's Wuhan is trying to screen all of its 11 million residents for the coronavirus after a small group of new cases stoked fears after a long shutdown was lifted.

Japan lifted a state of emergency across large parts of the country on Thursday, but major cities remain under restrictions, and new evidence indicated that the outbreak in Tokyo was broader than the figures showed.

South Korea, which suffered the first major outbreak outside of China, has been portrayed as a coronavirus mitigation success story, reducing its daily case rate to nearly zero without major interruptions, thanks to intensive testing and contact tracing.

But a recent spike in infections linked to nightclubs and bars in some Seoul nightlife districts has led to the closure of some nightclubs and the postponement of opening schools for a week.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 27 new cases on Friday as of midnight Thursday, totaling 11,018. South Korea's death toll remained unchanged at 260.

Seventeen of the daily count went back to the clubs, while five were imported cases, Kim said.

Authorities are struggling to find some 2,000 nightclub customers with the help of location data from mobile phones and CCTV images after information many of them provided under quarantine rules turned out to be incomplete or false. .

The government has promised to guarantee the privacy of those who take the tests because several of the clubs are popular with members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

"We are seeing secondary and tertiary infections linked to the clubs," said Kim.

"If you hide your movements or provide inaccurate accounts, it will slow down our efforts to find infections, spread community broadcasts, and make it difficult for us to maintain our current management system."

