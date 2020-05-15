Vice Media Launches 155 Employees in Effort to Address Digital "Imbalance" – Up News Info

Vice Media is laying off 55 US employees. USA And around 100 more internationally, as it faces uncertainty due to COVID-19.

The moves are the result of the need to shore up the company's digital business, Chief Executive Officer Nancy Dubuc said in a memo to employees on Friday.

"The reality is that some tough decisions had to be made primarily around our digital equipment," said Dubuc. “Currently, our digital organization represents around 50% of our personnel costs, but only contributes around 21% of our income. By analyzing our business comprehensively, this imbalance must be addressed for the long-term health of our company. "

Dubuc added that 90% of the roles in the digital operation were preserved through various efforts and that the group will now be overseen by Jesse Angelo, Amy Emmerich, Cory Haik and Hosi Simon.

Employees who leave the US USA They will receive medical benefits until the end of the year, as well as severance pay, the company said.

