USA USA Start Boosting "Strain Rate,quot; Vaccine As Studies Increase

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has promised to use "all planes, trucks and soldiers,quot; to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines that he hopes will be ready by the end of the year, even as the country's top scientists prepare for a master experiment to quickly know if anyone really works.

Trump said Friday that the vaccine program he calls "Operation Warp Speed,quot; will be "different from anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project."

The goal is to have 300 million doses in stock by January, a big bet since a vaccine has never been created from scratch so fast, and one that could waste millions if the vaccines chosen for the production line don't work. As the manufacturing side is established, the National Institutes of Health are working in parallel to accelerate science.

At least four to five potential vaccines "look quite promising,quot; and one or two will be ready to begin large-scale testing in July with others to follow soon, NIH Director Francis Collins told The Associated Press.

“The big challenge now is going big and everyone is ready for that. And we want to make sure that happens in a coordinated way, ”Collins said.

That year-end goal is a "very bold plan … an extensive goal if there ever was one," he said in an interview Thursday night.

Around the world, about a dozen vaccine candidates are in the early stages of testing or ready to go, small human safety studies to look for obvious problems and whether vaccines boost the immune system. Among those receiving the most attention is one created by the NIH and Moderna Inc., and another created by the Oxford University of Great Britain.

The current tests "look pretty good," Collins said. "But until you put it in the real world and see it, you really don't know. You can't skip that really hard part of proving this for thousands upon thousands of people."

For those next-step studies, NIH is working with some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to create a master plan for each potential vaccine to be tested in the same way, using the same database, rather than each company design your own methods. That association, called ACTIV or Therapeutic Vaccines and Accelerator Vaccines COVID-19, is like an umbrella where vaccine manufacturers can sign when they're ready to start enrolling.

Some key questions are how people at increased risk for COVID-19, such as older adults and people with chronic health problems, will respond to vaccines.

"If I had a vaccine that only worked for people in their 20s and didn't work for people in their 70s, that wouldn't be a success," Collins said.

As Collins' team gathers the necessary science, Trump appointed Moncef Slaoui, a former GlaxoSmithKline executive, on Friday to lead the broader warp speed project, along with Army General Gustave Perna, commander of the U.S. Army Material Command. United States Army.

The project will also work on new treatment and testing options, but vaccines are a priority.

"When a vaccine is ready, the US government will deploy all the necessary planes, trucks, and soldiers to help distribute it to the American people as quickly as possible," Trump said at a Rose Garden event.

The World Health Organization and world health leaders have made it clear that any vaccine must be shared equally between rich and poor countries. Trump said the United States would work with other countries, regardless of who found a vaccine first.

"We have no ego when it comes to this," he said. Then he added, "The last thing someone is looking for is profit."

Slaoui, a veteran vaccine developer, said the goals are "very credible," but added: "I also think they are extremely challenging."

Some groups question Slaoui's financial conflicts of interest; He resigned from the board of Moderna.

Despite all the emphasis on speed, Collins emphasized that "no corners will be cut,quot; in safety and scientists will carefully look for side effects.

But he added: "If we can get this vaccine even a day earlier than we could have, that will be important to someone."

