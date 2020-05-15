US Spending on Video Games Has Just Set a New Quarterly Record

US consumers spent more in the last quarter on video games than ever before, to the tune of $ 10.9 billion, 9 percent more than the previous year, according to industry analyst NPD Group (via Bloomberg) The period runs from January through March only, meaning spending in the current quarter ending June 30 could end up being as high, if not more.

Obviously, the main event in the later third of this quarter was the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the American shores in late January and has kept the public indoors since mid-March. According to NPD, game sales and in-game microtransactions accounted for $ 9.6 billion of that $ 10.9 billion figure. "The best titles included Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Doom Eternal, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarrot, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, MLB The Show 20 and NBA 2K20NPD reported.

On the console market side, Nintendo was the biggest winner: the Switch company's sales offset the decline in purchases from the other consoles. Total hardware sales exceeded $ 770 million. (And just anecdotally speaking, it's almost impossible right now to find a Switch, even if you want to, while few people are likely to buy PlayStation or Xbox consoles with a new generation of devices coming out this fall.) While the pandemic has us all staying at home, it seems like a lot of people have decided to just play it, including myself.