United States House of Representatives will temporarily allow remote voting during a pandemic and Texas Republican representatives will react – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WASHINGTON (CBSSFW.COM/Up News Info NEWS) – The US House of Representatives. USA It passed a measure Friday to temporarily allow remote proxy voting and official remote committee procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The near-party line vote, 217 to 189, means that a member present on Capitol Hill could cast a vote on behalf of up to 10 absent colleagues.

The pandemic has raised concerns about lawmakers gathering to vote, particularly as many members of Congress are in their 60s and therefore more vulnerable to serious illnesses caused by the virus.

Republicans in the House of Representatives have voiced their opposition to this rule change, arguing that members of Congress are essential workers and should return to the Capitol.

The House is expected to vote on the rule change before voting on the coronavirus legislation.

Congressman Roger Williams (R-TX-25) issued the following statement:

“Our United States Constitution doesn't just disappear when we are in the midst of a pandemic. We have asked members of our communities to report to work every day despite risking their health and safety, yet President Pelosi and the Democrats are trying to rewrite more than 200 years of precedent to allow members of the Congress stay home when it's convenient. This dangerous resolution removes the voices of those who elected us and leaves Texans without full representation in our democracy. "

Congressman Michael C. Burgess, M.D. (R-TX), a member of the House Rules Committee and Republican Leader of the Health and Commerce Subcommittee of the House for Health, issued the following statement:

"Governing is difficult, especially since we are fighting this invisible enemy," Burgess said. "However, it is bad legislative practice to alter the fundamental functioning of this body without the support of both parties and without clarifying numerous procedural and technical issues."

"Congress is called that because we come together to serve the American people. Rambling on to remote audiences, surcharges, and proxy voting disrupts the way the founders intended this country's governance.

“I recognize that it is appropriate for some vulnerable people to continue social distancing and adaptations for those people. But this resolution allows successive 45-day periods of remote operations until the end of Congress based solely on the decision of the Speaker of the House. In addition, allowing one Member to act as proxy for 10 other Members would allow 22 Members to pass legislation on behalf of the entire agency. That is not representative government. This was not the intention of the Founders, and I will not hand over the vote of the people of Texas District 26 to someone they did not elect.

“We have all experienced in the past few weeks and months inevitable technical difficulties, even for technology experts. There is no way to replicate the procedures, tools and minority rights on the fringes of the committee virtually. In a majority body, we cannot risk silencing a voice speaking on behalf of constituents because the wrong button is pressed or a connection is lost.

"Congress is tough. Now let's get back to work on behalf of the American people. "