UK researchers are studying whether a simple household object can kill the coronavirus – BGR

The World Health Organization has emphasized in recent days that no current coronavirus treatment being discussed or tried can stop or kill the coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic.

However, scientists are struggling to find a coronavirus treatment that works, which is why a group of researchers from the UK is closely watching a common household item that they think might hold promise: mouthwash.

Part of the reason why normal life seems so far away right now, and why it will be a while longer before we can fully enjoy the simple pleasures and comforts of modern life again, is the fact that we have not yet we know when We are going to get two important things related to the coronavirus. One is a vaccine and the other is a treatment that helps people who test positive for the virus control it.

As a result, Congress is still considering an additional massive economic stimulus to help the battered US economy, although we are unlikely to see anything like that anytime soon. Life is still in a kind of weird limbo in almost every part of the United States right now, and really everywhere in the world, although scientists and researchers are struggling to find a vaccine and a successful treatment for the virus. Even if that means trying something unusual, which is what several UK researchers are doing, investigating whether, in this case, mouthwash can successfully attack the deadly coronavirus.

They just published an initial analysis in the magazine. Function, arguing that existing research on other viruses supports the idea "that more research is needed on whether oral rinsing could be considered as a potential way to reduce (coronavirus) transmission."

It certainly would be rare good news associated with the current pandemic if that were the case. Although, to be sure, the World Health Organization is registered with its assessment of the fact that, at least for now, no current treatment with coronavirus can stop or kill this virus.

Undeterred, UK researchers believe that the angle of mouthwash is worth exploring. Valerie O & # 39; Donnell, Co-Director of the Cardiff University Systems Immunity Research Institute and lead author of the analysis published in Function, saying HuffPost UK that while the safe use of mouthwash has not yet been considered by UK health officials as a possible treatment against coronavirus, "(in) test tube experiments and limited clinical studies, some mouthwashes contain sufficient known virucidal ingredients to effectively attack lipids in similar enveloped viruses.

"What we don't know yet is whether existing mouthwashes are active against the (COVID-19) lipid membrane." Scientists emphasize that no one should attempt this, but assuming that it will treat or prevent it from contracting the virus. In the summary of their analysis, they further explain that: “Research to test this could include evaluating new existing or tailored formulations in well-designed viral inactivation trials, then in clinical trials. Population-based interventions could be carried out with available mouth rinses, with active monitoring of results to determine efficacy. This is a poorly investigated area of ​​great clinical need. "

