UC-Berkeley Soccer considering hosting preseason camp outside the Bay Area – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (AP) – California coach Justin Wilcox said his staff has studied the possibility of conducting preseason training outside the Bay Area if the college football season starts on time and there are restrictions that will not allow Golden Bears can camp on campus.

Wilcox said Thursday that it is one of many contingencies considered by his staff and likely other coaches throughout the Pac-12, due to uncertainty about how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect college sports this fall.

"When we talk about all this modeling, either at the conference level or at the institutional level, we are looking at each scenario depending on where we are at that current moment. So, whether it is June 1, June 15, July, July 15 and August 1, there are just these different points that we're looking at, "Wilcox said in a video conference Thursday.

"Is that a possibility? Could be. So we have modeled it now. How deep do you go into that, we've discussed a kind of preliminary logistics, and there's logistics involved, but those are the discussions we're having on a daily basis. "

The four California members of the Pac-12 may be facing changes before the season, depending on the level of local restrictions at the time the camps would traditionally open. There are also questions about whether the season will start in September or if it is delayed.

Wilcox said he was impressed by how the Cal administration is working in all potential scenarios.

At the opposite end of the spectrum seems to be Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that he is opening the door for professional sports to return to the state.

Ducey said that professional sports, including MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL, can resume without fans on Saturday. The state slowly begins to reopen during the ongoing pandemic.

While Ducey did not include college sports, the indication is clear that Arizona is opening up faster than other states with schools in the conference.

Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke announced a reentry task force on Thursday to focus on how to safely bring athletes, staff and visitors back to campus.

"It all starts with the safety of our student athletes and what that looks like, how far are they going to eat, where are they going to live, how are we going to evaluate them," Sumlin said. "There are a lot of things going back to re-entry and back to campus, but certainly the people who matter are experts in those fields."

